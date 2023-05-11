Old Bay Goldfish crackers are back with an assist from Lisa Loeb

Old Bay Goldfish crackers are back on shelves for the month of May, and a video campaign promoting the snack features Lisa Loeb (literally) singing their praises.

Of course, it’s to the tune of her iconic ’90s song “Stay (I Missed You),” with lyrics purportedly culled from social media comments on the seasoned snack, which was first released by Pepperidge Farm and local spice maker McCormick & Company last year. The ad includes nods to the original music video, like tortoiseshell eyeglasses, a pink-walled apartment, a gray cat on a metal armchair, and most important of all, Loeb breaking the fourth wall with her piercing gaze.

“You say, OMG Old Bay Goldfish,” Loeb sings. “And you say, we would love if they came back, soon.”

The hook: “Please bring them back sometime, because we missed you.”

Well, the crackers with the region’s favorite crab seasoning are back at area stores this month while supplies last, the companies announced. Each 6.6-ounce bag costs $3.69.

Act fast if you want to give the treats a try: Two-packs on McCormick’s site have already sold out.