They’re scrumptious, refreshing, and they pack a punch — don’t let the sweet, often fruity composition fool you. And they’re most definitely better in Maryland than Delaware.

Our neighboring state may have recently laid claim to the orange crush as their state cocktail — they can’t possibly be serious — but Marylanders do it better. In fact, the drink was invented in Maryland, but let’s not let facts get in the way.

Here’s a roundup of hot spots that show Maryland has not only mastered the traditional orange crush — vodka, orange juice and splash of Sprite over ice — but has even branched off and created a slew of innovative flavors and an unexpected alternative. That’s something originators do.

Wicked sisters bartender Brendon Huffman poses for a portrait with the passionfruit tea crush, traditional crush, and lemon basil blueberry crush on July 18, 2024. (Ronica Edwards/The Baltimore Banner)

3845 Falls Road, Baltimore

The key to the quality of the crushes at the Hampden neighborhood restaurant are the freshly made syrups and juices and the use of a snowball machine to make “super-fine” ice, said bartender Brendon Huffman. Flavors include: orange, grapefruit, watermelon, lemon blueberry basil, and passion iced tea with lemon blueberry basil as a customer favorite. Crushes are $12 for a 16-ounce glass.

The lemon basil blueberry crush is photographed at Wicked Sisters on July 18, 2024. (Ronica Edwards/The Baltimore Banner)

9527 Harford Road, Parkville

With 34 flavors, including egg custard, cotton candy, creamsicle, blood orange and prickly pear, this Parkville hotspot crushes the competition when it comes to price and variety. The restaurant launched during the pandemic with 40 different flavors of 32-ounce crushes for $5 each. Having a vast variety at low prices was a way to set them apart during the pandemic, said General Manager Ryan Cleveland. Inflation has pushed the prices to $7 a drink, but that’s still a considerable deal. Crushes are also featured during daily happy hour for $6. Also, in addition to the 34 recurring flavors, Das Bierhalle offers monthly specialty flavors. Currently they offer a Baja Blast and rocket pop (July Fourth-inspired). Most popular flavors are a tie between orange, grapefruit and creamsicle, Cleveland said.

2600 Insular Drive, Baltimore Peninsula

The popular spot just off the Hanover Street Bridge offers four great crushes from its main dining room and decks at $10 for the grapefruit, orange and lemon options (or $8 each during happy hour) and $11 for the Sagamore crush, which consists of an unexpected ingredient — Sagamore Spirit Rye Whisky — to the traditional recipe.

Summer lovin’ is a gin-based version of an orange crush at Dutch Courage. (Courtesy of Dutch Courage)

2229 N. Charles St., Old Goucher

A crush at a gin bar? And better yet, one that’s made with gin, off-menu, and available for those in the know? Absolutely!

Summer Lovin’ is Dutch Courage’s gin version of an orange crush. It combines Malfy Con Arancia (blood orange) gin, Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaçao, Thai basil syrup, orange juice and a splash of Topo Chico sparkling mineral water for a refreshing, well-balanced, exciting spin on the classic crush. It’s $12 and served in a 12-ounce Collins glass.

8500 Cove Road, Dundalk

The storied spot known for its waterfront deck dining boat service, daily live music, and its mid-Atlantic-meets-Tex-Mex food offerings and drinks, also boasts 21 varieties of crushes. Most popular flavors include Key lime, orange and sour berry, said manager Anthony Mondina. But the pièce de résistance has to be the egg custard crush, inspired by the popular snowball flavor that reminds customers of their summer childhood, said Mondina. Crushes go for $8 for 16 ounces and $14 for 32 ounces. There is a $2 discount on Fridays.

Blueberry, orange and watermelon crushes at Drift Bar. (Courtesy of Drift Bar/Oasis Experiences)

2780 Lighthouse Point E, Canton

Located along Canton’s waterfront, Drift Bar might be the most dynamic crush location as one of the few floating cocktail dock bars in the area. Offerings include orange, blueberry, strawberry, grapefruit, blackberry and watermelon crushes. But they take it up a notch by offering 60-ounce pitchers for $38. The smaller 16-ounce cups cost $14.

48 South River Road, Edgewater

With indoor-outdoor dining that includes three bars (two of them are tiki bars) overlooking the South River, there are plenty of places to enjoy the restaurant’s six flavors of crushes, which includes an intriguing hybrid crush, a mix of orange and grapefruit, and an Irish orange crush, which contains Jameson whiskey. The most popular flavor is the classic orange, say staff. Crushes are $10 for 16 ounces.

Dee Acosta, beverage director at Golden West Cafe, poses for a portrait with the diablo piña crush at the restaurant’s bar on July 18, 2024. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The diablo piña crush at Golden West Cafe in Hampden on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

1105 W 36th St., Hampden

The Hampden staple brings the heat with their new diablo piña crush, which combines Tito’s vodka, St. George green chili liqueur, fresh lime juice, pineapple juice, Scrappy’s Bitters Fire Tincture and Tajin seasoning as a garnish.

“What makes this crush great is that it brings the refreshing quality of a crush, but a little bit more complex with heat from the chili liqueur, and the sweetness of the pineapple. Gives me memories of buying a fruit cup from a stand,” said Beverage Director Dee Acosta, a transplant from Austin.

Golden West also has a classic orange crush on the menu, but love “going off-script” with ginger-turmeric and hibiscus lavender options.

All the crushes are $10 and served in 16-ounce glasses.

710 S. Broadway, Fells Point

Head to Fells Point, where you can try out a variety of crushes at popular bars. My favorite is at Alexander’s Tavern, where they are cranking out nine options — including a crush of the week. In addition to a surprisingly robust offering of foods — their tots are a must — the crushes are also top-tier. The most popular offerings are blueberry lemon and cherry limeade in addition to the classic orange and grapefruit options.

All crushes cost $9 for 16-ounce glasses and $13 for 22 ounces. On Tuesdays, crushes are $7 for 16 ounces and $11 for 22 ounces.