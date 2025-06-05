Break out the tiny umbrellas: Gov. Wes Moore announced June 1 that the orange crush is the official state cocktail of Maryland.

The state’s claim to the drink — made of orange vodka, triple sec, fresh-squeezed orange juice, lemon lime soda and ice — comes after Delaware declared orange crushes their state cocktail as well, continuing the highly contentious row over the drink’s rightful home.

Delaware legislators said last year that the fruity cocktail was synonymous with Dewey Beach, even as they acknowledged it was invented in Ocean City, Maryland, in the ’90s.

Del. Wayne Hartman, whose district includes Ocean City, sponsored the bill, in turn, to name the orange crush Maryland’s official state cocktail.

Success for Hartman’s measure brought a certain vindication to business owners throughout the state who’ve popularized their own versions of the beloved drinks.

At Wicked Sisters restaurant in Hampden, the drinks are infused with freshly made syrups and “super fine” ice processed through a machine for snow balls, another refreshing, distinctly Maryland treat. At Parkville eatery Das Bierhalle, crushes come in more than 30 flavors, from creamsicle and blood orange to prickly pear.

But few drinks compare to the original orange crush, created at Harborside Bar and Grill. Hartman and his fellow legislators held a kickoff June 1 at the restaurant to celebrate Moore signing the bill into law.

It’s only right we celebrate with a drink, too.