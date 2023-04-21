I wondered if Levy higher-ups had last-minute reservations about their three-feet-of-meat creation, but it turns out it is was only available at the center field Roof Deck bar at the time, which requires its own ticketed seating. Due to popular demand, a Levy spokesman said, it is now an option at Bleacher Grill, too. All I could find on game day, though, was the $12.99 Maryland Dog, a normal-sized beef hot dog with crab dip and Old Bay potato sticks on top. I had actually enjoyed my sample of the Yard Dog a few weeks ago, finding the texture of its sausage complimented the garlicky dip. This down-to-earth successor missed the mark.