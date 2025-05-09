There’s something special about mid-spring. Trees are budding, flowers are blooming and restaurants are finally offering outdoor dining again.

Whether it’s a drink after work, a quick happy hour with friends or date night with my wife, I love eating outside. The fresh air and a cool breeze turns a regular outing into a refreshing escape where nature becomes part of the experience.

Looking to clock some patio time soon? Here are my favorite spots in Baltimore County where fresh air meets flavor.

Peerce’s

12460 Dulaney Valley Road, Phoenix

The patio at Peerce's. (Rachel Lipton)

Heading to Peerce’s in Loch Raven is such a treat. Driving through the reservoir is simply lovely, with beautiful views that will almost transport you out of Baltimore County. The restaurant itself has a large patio equipped with fans for sunny days and an outdoor fireplace for chilly nights. If you’re hoping for more of an indoor/outdoor vibe, the main dining room has garage doors that open to let you experience the fresh air without fully committing to dining outside. The food also happens to be delicious.

Peerce's palak chaat. (Rachel Lipton) The reshmi kebab at Peerce's. (Rachel Lipton)

Two standouts at a recent meal were the palak chaat and reshmi kebab. The palak chaat, with crispy fried baby spinach over a bed of creamy herby yogurt and drizzled with tamarind chutney, created a lovely sensory experience of crunch, sweetness, creaminess and tang. The reshmi kebab was unbelievably tender and juicy, grilled chicken served over a creamy tomato sauce with grilled vegetables. It paired perfectly with the buttery naan for a tasty dinner.

La Food Marketa

2620 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore

The patio at La Food Marketa. (Rachel Lipton)

La Food Marketa (sister restaurant to The Food Market) offers a relaxing dining experience on its patio by Quarry Lake. The outdoor setup is spacious and inviting, with umbrella-covered tables and a few heaters to keep guests comfortable in any season.

La Food Marketa's tuna tostada. (Rachel Lipton)

During a happy hour visit, I ordered the spicy grilled pineapple margarita, a refreshing cocktail that strikes a perfect balance of sweet, smoky and spicy. It paired beautifully with their chips and guacamole; the chips are ultra-thin, delicately shattering with each bite — easily some of my favorite house-made chips around. I also tried the tuna tostada, which came topped with a generous layer of smashed avocado, a drizzle of chipotle mayo and slices of sesame-crusted seared tuna. It was creamy, subtly spicy and incredibly flavorful. I savored every bite.

Lib’s Grill

5009 Honeygo Center Drive #101, Perry Hall

A bacon, egg and cheese omelet sandwich with a side of tater tots at Lib's Grill. (Rachel Lipton)

Lib’s Grill, which has a few locations in the Greater Baltimore region, has an awesome covered outdoor space at its Perry Hall branch that is delightful for brunch. The patio offers just the right amount of sun protection while still letting in plenty of fresh air.

Monkey bread from Lib's Grill. (Rachel Lipton)

A friend and I shared the mouthwatering, pull-apart monkey bread — sure to satisfy any sweet tooth — as an appetizer. Each bite was packed with cinnamon-y goodness, and the whole thing was drizzled with caramel sauce. I was also very fond of my bacon, egg and cheese omelet sandwich, served on a brioche bun with a side of tater tots. My ideal breakfast includes eggs and something sweet, so these two items together were just wonderful.

Tark’s Grill

2360 W. Joppa Road #116, Timonium

The chicken caprese sandwich from Tark's Grill. (Rachel Lipton) The Chicken Fun Salad at Tark's Grill. (Rachel Lipton)

Tark’s Grill is tucked inside the Green Spring Station shopping center, but their patio has a beautiful ambience. With lush courtyard foliage and a cozy fire pit, the setting really elevates the outdoor dining experience. For a more hybrid option, the bar features large windows that open completely, letting in a refreshing breeze amid the comfort of indoor seating.

For lunch, my wife and I split a sandwich and the Chicken Fun Salad. The playful riff on a classic Chinese chicken salad truly lived up to its name. The addition of crispy potstickers made it especially enjoyable and unique. The chicken caprese sandwich was also very good: The Italian classic was light and refreshing thanks to the pesto mayo and sun-dried tomato ciabatta, which was soft, flavorful and made each bite even better.

Rachel Lipton is a Baltimore-based freelancer and the content creator behind @LikeTheTeaEATS, where she highlights food and finds around the Baltimore region.