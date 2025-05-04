It’s that time of year around Baltimore, when the birds are chirping, the days are longer and everyone collectively remembers they have a patio. If you’re anything like me, the second the temperature hits 65 degrees, you’re racing to the nearest restaurant with outdoor seating like it’s the last chaise lounge at a Las Vegas pool party.

Whether you’re looking for oysters by the water, a burger swimming in fondue (yes, really) or a quiet garden brunch that screams “soft life,” I’ve rounded up 10 outdoor dining spots where the vibes are as good as the food.

True Chesapeake Oyster Co.

3300 Clipper Mill Rd.

Nestled in a restored mill with a patio that overlooks the Jones Falls — yes, you can literally hear the water flowing as you slurp oysters — True Chesapeake Oyster Co. offers peak Baltimore tranquility. The outdoor bar is spacious, the oysters are briny perfection and the bone marrow crab dip is so rich it should come with a trust fund. Bonus: The greenery and historic surroundings make it feel like a hidden gem, even when it’s packed.

Summer Cookout Series

200 International Dr.

Check out the Four Seasons’ Summer Cookout Series. (Chris Franzoni)

Let’s be honest: This is the summer flex of all summer flexes. Hosted monthly on the splash pad of the Four Seasons Baltimore, the Summer Cookout Series combines stunning views of the Inner Harbor and skyline with a next-level dining experience — think eating with your feet in the pool while sipping champagne. The menu changes each month, the service is five-star (naturally), and the inaugural dinner started strong with champagne and caviar. Space is limited, so don’t sleep on reserving a seat at the next one.

The Worthington

2900 O’Donnell St.

The Worthington has balconies. (Chris Franzoni)

Perched on Canton Square, The Worthington is where you go when you want to eat something messy while watching sports and judging everyone’s dog. The patio seating and balconies offer prime views, but let’s talk about the star of the show: the fondue burger. It’s two juicy patties smothered in beer cheese, topped with bacon and jalapeños and served literally face-down in sauce. Wear a bib, bring a fork and thank me later.

Nick’s Fish House

2600 Insulator Dr.

Nick's Fish House has water views. (Chris Franzoni)

Nick’s is where summer happens, with a sprawling deck on the Patapsco River, views of the Hanover Street Bridge and a crush menu that should be framed in the Smithsonian. Come for the steamed crabs, stay for the live music and leave with Old Bay under your fingernails.

Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen

10 Art Museum Dr.

Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen at the Baltimore Museum of Art. (Chris Franzoni)

Feeling cultured? Gertrude’s is the spot for museum brunching and gallery gossip. Situated at the Baltimore Museum of Art, this elegant restaurant overlooks a fountain garden that makes everything feel a little more zen. It’s the perfect blend of oysters and Mo(n)et, or at least a very Instagrammable artscape.

Ammoora

751 Key Highway

The patio at Ammoora. (Chris Franzoni)

Ammoora is luxury. Full stop. With its intricate decor, upscale Levantine cuisine and intimate patio, it’s where you go when you want to feel like royalty, or impress your mom. Speaking of which, the Mother’s Day brunch is coming up May 11, and trust me, this is the place to show her you turned out all right.

R. House

301 W. 29th St.

Outdoor seating at R. House. (Chris Franzoni)

Food halls are the answer to the age-old problem of indecision. Want tacos? Sushi? Vegan ice cream? They’ve got it. R. House opens its garage doors in the summer and spills out into a spacious outdoor setup that’s perfect for friend groups, date nights or solo “I just want a poke bowl and silence” moments.

Rye Street Tavern

13 Rye St.

Rye Street Tavern's waterfront view. (Chris Franzoni)

A seafood-centric American tavern with waterfront views, Rye Street is equal parts elegant and chill. The massive outdoor patio and bar are ideal for golden hour hangs, and the late-night happy hour (yes, you read that right) includes half-price oysters and raw bar platters. Night owls, rejoice.

Cece’s Roland Park

5100 Falls Rd.

The courtyard at Cece's of Roland Park. (Chris Franzoni)

Tucked in the courtyard of the Village of Cross Keys, Cece’s Roland Park offers a peaceful vibe that feels worlds away from the city bustle. It’s elegant without trying too hard, with a shaded patio that’s perfect for brunching or lingering over cocktails. Don’t miss “Off Menu Tuesdays,” when the chefs and bartenders serve surprise creations that range from playful to downright genius.

Tagliata

1012 Fleet St.

Outdoor dining at Tagliata. (Chris Franzoni)

This is my go-to for happy hour in the city. Tagliata’s patio is a little slice of Italy, if Italy were attached to Harbor East and served martinis with serious ambition. Between the complimentary breadbasket (yes, it still exists!) and the bustling people-watching vibes, you’ll feel glam even if you just came from the gym. Try the housemade pastas, stay for the Negronis, leave with no regrets.