There’s more to the Owings Mills dining scene than Costco hot dogs.

Tikka Shack, a fast casual Indian chain, is opening a new franchise location at 10290 Mill Run Circle, just across the parking lot from the beloved wholesaler.

With a grand opening scheduled for Saturday, the Baltimore-area restaurant is the second for the Texas-based brand, which has another location in White Marsh.

Tikka Shack fills a hole in the market for fast Indian fusion food, said Priyanka Oza, social media manager for the local branches. Oza said the restaurant, founded in 2016, offers “a more streamlined approach” to Indian cuisine than is available at a typical restaurant.

The concept borrows from Chipotle’s business model, with customizable bowls featuring a selection of curries and proteins. Other menu items include naan pizzas and tacos as well as kebabs. “It’s Indian American fusion at its core,” Oza said.

Local franchisees Gaurang Bhatt, Kalpin Patel and Pritesh Patel are millennial children of immigrants who are embracing their Indian heritage while meeting demand, Oza said. The company reflects “the Indian American diaspora coming into their own.”

Another new arrival to the neighborhood northwest of Baltimore: The Big Greek Cafe, which opened this month at 10917 Boulevard Circle near Stevenson University. The fast-growing Maryland-based brand recently added a well-received branch in Howard County and has another eatery in Cockeysville.