Baltimore is a paradise for oyster lovers, with gems like True Chesapeake Oyster Co., Thames Street Oyster House, Dylan’s Oyster Cellar and Woodberry Tavern all offering an array of delightful bivalve dishes. Whether raw or roasted, each spot brings its unique twist, making Baltimore a must-visit city for anyone craving creative and fresh shellfish experiences.

True Chesapeake Oyster Co. farms their own bivalves. (Chris Franzoni)

True Chesapeake Oyster Co.

3300 Clipper Mill Road, Suite 400, Baltimore

At True Chesapeake, oysters are more than just a treat: They’re a shell-elebration. Harvested straight from their very own farm on St. Jerome Creek (home to over 5 million oysters), the restaurant’s mollusk offerings come in all forms. Try them raw, roasted, in a savory stew swimming alongside bacon and potatoes, or even fried as croutons on a Caesar salad. Feeling extra fancy? Try them French onion-style with Gruyère cheese and black truffle.

A selection from Thames Street Oyster House. (Chris Franzoni)

Thames Street Oyster House

1728 Thames St., Baltimore

Thames Street Oyster House is a personal favorite and a necessary stop for oyster fans in Baltimore. With one of the city’s most extensive raw selections in both type offered and location harvested, they live up to their name as a true oyster hub. Whether you prefer briny, sweet or buttery flavors, their knowledgeable staff can match your taste perfectly. And while oysters are a specialty, you can’t go without also ordering their famous lobster roll.

Oysters from Dylan’s Oyster Cellar. (Chris Franzoni)

Dylan’s Oyster Cellar

3601 Chestnut Ave., Baltimore

Dylan’s Oyster Cellar is a pop-up turned pearl that just celebrated 10 shuck-tacular years in business. Their raw oysters, which change daily, hail from Virginia to New Brunswick, offering a coastal tour on your plate. The seasonal menu features local delights like coddies and soft shell crabs (when available), plus classics such as cheeseburgers and fish and chips. After seven years at their brick-and-mortar location in Hampden, Dylan’s is not going anywhere any time soon.

Oysters from Watershed. (Chris Franzoni)

Watershed

1065 S. Charles St., Suite 101, Baltimore

Anchoring Cross Street Market, Watershed is a haven for bivalve enthusiasts. Enjoy a crush outdoors at Federal Hill’s only rooftop bar before or after the game, and savor an assortment of oysters, including “Atlas Salts,” their own varietal perfectly balanced in a medium cup with high salinity and a clean, mild finish. With live music every weekend and a fantastic view looking down Charles Street, Watershed turns every visit into a shucking great time.

Chargrilled oysters from The Urban Oyster. (Chris Franzoni)

The Urban Oyster

914 W. 36th St., Baltimore

After closing their McHenry Row location during the pandemic, The Urban Oyster made its brick-and-mortar return in February, this time to Hampden. The hot spot is already famous for its chargrilled oysters that come in several flavors: Cheese Louise, bacon barbecue and cheddar, volcano and teriyaki. Their raw bar is a must-try, too. But don’t let the name of the restaurant fool you, as oysters aren’t the only thing they do well. Their menu also boasts delectable entrees such as grilled branzino and lobster cavatelli.

Woodberry Tavern’s oysters. (Chris Franzoni)

Woodberry Tavern

2010 Clipper Park Road, Suite 126, Baltimore

Woodberry Tavern, the newest chapter of Woodberry Kitchen, is a paradise for oyster aficionados with a flare for variety. Indulge in oysters roasted with garlic, butter, cheese and homemade snake oil sauce, raw with black vinegar and chili crisp, or fried with tartar sauce. For the ultimate experience, opt for “the oyster works” and savor them all. Enjoy their outdoor fire pit and live acoustic music, which is offered on Wednesday nights.

