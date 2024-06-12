The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

The cunning, the scheming and the delightfully deceitful underdogs of Baltimore’s political dramas made a home out of Werner’s Diner and Pub. But now it’s the eatery conspiring for a comeback.

The more-than-70-year-old diner known for its appearances in “The Wire” and “House of Cards” has welcomed new management after spending months with a “For Sale” sign plastered to its storefront. Clark Hospitality — the restaurant group that owns Papi Cuisine, as well as Prim and Proper across the street from Werner’s — purchased the historic diner three weeks ago in the eatery’s second change in management in under five years. Group co-owner Berry Clark said he is aware of the challenges facing the pub, but believes his marketing savvy could bring in the masses.

Former owner Ray Crum, who purchased Werner’s more than two years ago out of a love for old-school diners, declined to comment on the sale. He told The Banner late last year that the closing of Hotel RL across the street “sank his ship,” stifling foot traffic and leaving him to fantasize about shuttering the place for good.

“Downtown is going to hell in a handbasket,” he said, citing issues with parking, crime and infrastructure as reasons for the diner’s many empty tables.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

But Clark is optimistic. Summer Orioles games are driving people to the area for a good meal; new housing, hotels and condos are reserving happy hours and community events at the bar’s famed wooden booths, he said.

“I’ve been seeing an uptick in actual traffic,” Clark said. “For the first 30 days it’s shiny, it’s new, it’s back open, but it’s my marketing plan that’s going to keep that going.”

Clark plans to grow the diner’s social media presence by 10,000 to 15,000 followers. “It’s easy to drive down the street and not know the diner is there,” he said, but with a new software known as 5-Out, Clark says he will be able to forecast which days will be slower for the business and invest in strategies to mitigate the losses. Higher traffic days may mean calling in more staff, while days less likely to have traffic may require more advertising.

The setting will feel the same, but the menu will be pared down. There will still be burgers and bar food, but now the classics come with the option of more elaborate dishes like chimichurri chicken and shrimp and grits. Chef Bobby Owens, who was behind gastropub The Charles and the Greenspring Valley Hunt country club in Owing Mills, devised the menu. “Slightly different from your normal Baltimore diner” is the goal, Clark said. “I want people to go to the diner and eat and say they did not expect this level of culinary excellence.”

The diner’s hours will be longer on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and at some point Clark is looking to keep the restaurant open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. However, that means higher labor costs, which this year has been a sticking point for restaurants across the country.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

He plans on setting up a few perks that will come with the Werner’s experience, including viewings of the classic shows that featured the diner. Customers can either binge episodes with a beer or Clark’s version of elevated diner cuisine. And yes, he knows very few enjoy parking downtown. Clark teased that a deal to share valet parking is in the works with Brad Byrnes of the Byrnes and Associates real estate company, which owns properties along the Charles Street corridor and along East Redwood Street, including Werner’s and the former Hotel RL.

“It’s all about letting people know that we’re here,” Clark said.