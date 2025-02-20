Paulie Gee’s in Hampden, a Baltimore offshoot of the New York pizza chain, is set to close.

An employee at the restaurant said the restaurant’s last day in service will be Thursday but did not go into details, noting they were swamped with customers.

The closure was first reported on Instagram by Bob’s Pizza Tour founder Robert Hanlon.

“My Instagram DMs and comments have been flooded with Baltimore pizza lovers sharing their love for the restaurant,” Hanlon said.

Hanlon called it the restaurant a “Hampden staple and a true pizza destination in the city.”

Owner Kelly Beckham could not immediately be reached for comment. A former pizza blogger and financial planner, Beckham opened the restaurant in 2016 at 3535 Chestnut Ave. after selling pizza at the Baltimore Farmers' Market.

The eatery was a franchise of the New York restaurant founded by Paul Giannone and known for its Hellboy pizza, topped with hot honey.