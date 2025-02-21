The same day he closed his Hampden pizzeria, Paulie Gee’s owner Kelly Beckham told Facebook he’s working on a comeback.

“Another potential future for Paulie Gee’s in Baltimore is being worked on as I type this,” Beckham wrote in a post Thursday announcing the restaurant’s last evening of service. “A pie or slice might be available from this space or from another location in Hampden sometime relatively soon.”

Beckham, a former financial planner turned pizza fanatic who operated a stand at the Baltimore Farmers’ Market, opened the eatery in 2016. It was a franchise of a pizza chain founded in Brooklyn, New York, that also has branches in Illinois and Ohio.

Though Paulie Gee’s was a favorite among customers, Beckham, who could not be reached for comment, said the restaurant’s large footprint posed challenges for its operations, particularly in the wake of the pandemic. “At the end of the day, I wasn’t up to the task. That’s the news story,” he wrote. Beckham wrote that he tried to reduce his overhead costs by sharing the space with other businesses but those plans didn’t work out.

The building is located at 3535 Chestnut Ave., a space previously home to the Hampden Republican Club and before that, a grocery store.

Paulie Gee’s marks the latest pizzeria closure in the neighborhood after the shut down of Arthouse, which shuttered in October after more than 10 years in business.