Carrot Smith didn’t expect such an eccentric combination of flavors from Peabody Heights Brewery.

The business, which has a rotating lineup of food trucks, now has its own: The Concession Stand. Smith was one of the many customers crowded under a tented table by the truck as it rained Wednesday to try the menu of Korean and pub-style plates.

“The beer cheese was a very interesting touch,” Smith said while munching on tornado potatoes — a takeout box of curly fries swimming in beer cheese, gochujang aioli, and a sweet-and-sesame glaze.

Smith also enjoyed the kimchi dumplings with a not-so-sweet and not-too-salty honey sesame dipping sauce.

Customer Jayne Tokar was similarly surprised by the flavors from the truck. “I was excited about this menu,” she said. Though she thought the bibimbap was lacking, she said the Korean fried hot dog, battered and coupled with a Chick-fil-A-inspired mayo, was worth the trip.

The Concession Stand, the food truck at The Peabody Heights Brewery in Baltimore, serves food to customers on July 11, 2025. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Peabody Heights Brewery co-owner Eddie O’Keefe said the Concession crew is still working out some kinks, largely when it comes to service pace, but they’re excited by the reception just two weeks into the operation.

Chef Anthony Lanasa was brought on last month to manage the brewery’s new food program, which in recent weeks became The Concession Stand. The food truck, in part, aims to help Peabody secure a full liquor license, which requires a certain percentage of sales to come from food.

He said the truck was inspired by the classic concession stand found at baseball stadiums. The challenge of taking on a Korean menu with O’Keefe proved to be an exciting opportunity for the brewery to expand on its communal atmosphere through the use of street food and pub staples.

The food is designed to be affordable and accessible, with alternatives for vegans, vegetarians and those with various allergies. Gluten-free options are designated on the menu, ranging from a japchae, or sweet potato noodles with zucchini and shredded carrots, to tteokbokki, rice cakes with mozzarella cheese and drops of a gochujang glaze.

Skewered pork belly is priced at $4, while the most expensive items on the menu are smash burgers and a chicken sandwich, both $16.

Lanasa hopes the food will set Peabody apart and create a mark on the Baltimore food scene. Last year, the brewery cut short its relationship with food truck vendor Fuzzies Burgers after its owner expressed support for President Donald Trump in social media posts. Since then, the brewery has worked with a number of vendors, including Little Miner Taco, which was operating at Peabody earlier in the week. Other food trucks will continue to rotate through Peabody’s back lot at 401 E. 30th St., depending on the brewery’s schedule.

The Concession Stand will be open Wednesdays through Fridays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from noon until 8 p.m.