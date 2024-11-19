Peabody Heights Brewery announced Tuesday that it is “ending its partnership” with buzzy smashburger business Fuzzies after customers complained when its owner shared, and then deleted, a pro-Donald Trump message on Instagram.

“We have heard our community’s feedback,” the owners of the East 30th Street brewery wrote on Facebook, and said Tuesday would be the eatery’s last day operating its burger trailer on the premises.

The breakup came days after Fuzzies founder Josh Vecchiolla shared on Instagram an image of a blood-soaked Trump defiantly raising his fist following an assassination attempt during a July rally. Republican supporters have co-opted the image on signs — and even tattoos — as a show of support for the former and future president.

“The people have spoken, take it on the chin like an adult,” Vecchiolla wrote in the caption, according to a screenshot shared on Reddit. He could not be reached for comment.

Though Vecchiolla removed the post shortly after sharing it, the image caught the attention of customers, who called for a boycott of the eatery.

In its initial response to the backlash, the owners of Peabody Heights in a Facebook post Saturday addressed concerns from patrons about the brewery’s relationship with Fuzzies. They stressed their commitment “to fostering a safe and inclusive space for women, the LGBTQIA+ community, and people of color. We stand firmly in support of Black Lives Matter and social justice.”

Peabody Heights also added that they were “holding internal discussions” and planned to talk to the Fuzzies owners to “determine a constructive way forward.” Eddie O’Keefe, co-owner of Peabody Heights, did not respond to calls.

Vecchiolla, a former fine dining chef, founded Fuzzies as a pop-up in 2020, later adding a food truck and a 24-foot concession trailer that originally parked at Mobtown Brewing Company before moving to Peabody Heights. Fuzzies also opened a stand at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The eatery’s name is inspired by “the warm fuzzies you get when something good happens,” Vecchiolla said last year.