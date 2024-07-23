When Brendan Dorr set out to open a new bar in the home of the former Remington haunt known as The Dizz, he knew it had to capture why people love Baltimore.

So he chose pink flamingos.

Dorr and Eric Fooy, who bought the building and co-own the gin bar Dutch Courage in Old Goucher, settled on the concept and name Pink Flamingo as part of a nod to John Waters and the plastic yard animal immortalized by his 1972 film, “Pink Flamingos.” The movie, set in Baltimore, turned the lawn ornament into a Charm City icon. Dorr felt the decorative bird served as a fitting emblem for longtime tenant, The Dizz, thatwas referred to as “Baltimore in a bar.”

“Our thought process was he’s such an iconic person in the city and for the city, the movie automatically draws on that and brings that into people’s minds,” Dorr said. “It’s a Baltimore thing.”

An opening date has yet to be set as the owners are still tinkering with the space. The business will be tropical-themed with a rum-based cocktail menu — less extensive than their counterpart at Dutch Courage — and a short list of food options ranging from Spam fried rice to jerk and chicken wings. A mural with a pink flamingo is already up and a wooden bar top is being installed. Dorr said he wants the bar to feel colorful and reminiscent of “old” Baltimore. He’s not opposed to adding another pink flamingo or two, but customers should not expect too many nods to Waters’ work.

When reached Tuesday morning, Waters was unaware of the themed bar’s existence. He declined to comment when asked how he felt about inspiring the new location.

Dorr said he was not looking to offend Waters or “feel like we’re poaching,” but instead honor the filmmaker’s contribution to the city. Dorr agreed to not use any of the movie’s imagery or likenesses following a conversation with Waters late Tuesday afternoon.

“We tried to make him feel comfortable,” Dorr said. “He wishes us luck.”

Dorr was surprised to learn no other bar had taken the Pink Flamingo name in Charm City before, given that the ornaments are strewn across lawns in many neighborhoods.

While the “Pope of Trash” is not a part of Dorr and Fooy’s new business, the owners are confident they can turn the spot into a playful neighborhood bar worthy of Waters’ presence. He may be open to coming by, Dorr said — but only unannounced.