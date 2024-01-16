If you’re tired of putting french fries on your own sandwich and want an esteemed “sandwich creator” to do it for you, try traveling seven miles outside downtown, where soon you’ll find the latest iteration of the Primanti Bros.

The Pittsburgh-based shop aims to open in Linthicum Heights during the spring. The 91-year-old eatery’s menu is an array of fried and filling offerings, from sauce-slathered wings to burgers and jumbo-sized pizzas.

Adam Golomb, chief executive officer of Primanti Bros., believes the business will thrive in the Baltimore area.

“There’s no better place for Primanti Bros. to continue its expansion,” he said in a Tuesday statement.

The shop, which already has a Maryland location in Hagerstown, is best known for its subs, and most notably, its Almost Famous sandwich. The adequately named creation has sparked admiration from hungry patrons looking to stuff their faces with grilled meat and provolone cheese, piled under a handful of french fries, tomato slices and a spread of sweet-and-sour coleslaw, all smashed between two slices of Italian bread. Veteran customers allegedly know to add a fried egg, too.

Some may see this move as the city of the Steelers’ latest attempt to break Baltimore hearts, or at the very least provide the occasional heart palpitation. But that’s not Golomb’s vision.

Primanti Bros. has promised to employ 100 local residents within its over-5,000-square-foot establishment. Golomb hopes the spot can serve as a restaurant worthy of bringing Linthicum residents together.

“We know once Baltimore gives us a shot — they’ll love what we do,” he said in the statement.