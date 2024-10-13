After 30 years in Annapolis, Pusser’s Caribbean Grill is coming to Baltimore.

The waterfront haunt known for its “painkiller” rum cocktail is coming to Canton’s Lighthouse Point Marina next year, the marina announced on Facebook.

Baltimore’s Atlas Restaurant Group is poised to take over the Pusser’s space at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, transforming it into two separate restaurants and an expanded banquet space that will open in 2025.

So Pusser’s is moving to Baltimore, taking over Lighthouse Point’s floating Drift Bar and an interior space year-round.