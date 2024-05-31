The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Qayum Karzai, the owner of the popular The Helmand restaurant in Mount Vernon and brother of a former president of Afghanistan, has died.

Karzai, who lived in Columbia, was 77.

Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, a family friend and former Minister of Foreign Affairs in Afghanistan, and Said T. Jawad, a former ambassador to Washington, D.C., London and Moscow, confirmed the death in social media posts.

“I pray to Allah to grant the deceased Paradise,” Abdullah wrote on Facebook.

“His principled stance in politics, modesty, courtesy, eloquence, commitment to democracy & passion for continue to inspire,” Jawad posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Karzai opened three restaurants in Baltimore - The Helmand, Tapas Teatro, and Helmand Kabobi. The Baltimore eateries came after he folded a Chicago restaurant and moved east.

The Helmand drew rave reviews from writers around the country, including in the New York Times and The Associated Press.

“As for my determination to have a whole plate of aushak to myself on my next visit, in a phone call, Qayum Karzai advised the following: ‘The best way to eat Afghan food is to share’,” Karzai told wire service reporter Beth Harpaz.

Karzai was humble about the fare at his restaurants and recognized that people went out to eat for reasons beyond dining.

“Don’t assume that you have the best food,” Karzai told Baltimore Magazine in 2019. “People are not coming for the food. People are coming in to leave the day behind.”

Amu TV, a Virginia-based television station and digital network focusing on Afghanistan, reported that Karzai first moved to the United States in 1968 at age 23 and returned to his native country for a time after being elected to Afghanistan’s parliament in 2004. He resigned in 2008 amid criticism over his attendance record, Amu TV reported.

Karzai ran for president in Afghanistan in 2014, hoping to succeed his brother, but dropped out of the race. Hamid Karzai, Afghanistan’s president from shortly after the American invasion in 2002 through 2014, became known for his stylish dress and his ties to NATO and the George W. Bush administration.