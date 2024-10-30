Harbor East RA Sushi Bar and Restaurant is shuttering its self-proclaimed “subtly sexy” interior for the foreseeable future, according to two employees cleaning up the space Wednesday morning.

The Benihana-operated eatery, which sits on Lancaster Street, has transitioned from a restaurant with sit-down service to a pick-up or delivery-only spot, according to the business website.The two employees, however, said that the eatery was focusing just on delivery.

All signage had been removed from the outside of the restaurant by Wednesday morning, but food can still be ordered online or through apps.

RA Sushi is known for its buzzing atmosphere, with classic maki, moody red lighting and a wide array of happy hour cocktails. Most days the doors remained open until 12 a.m., with Friday and Saturday service ending at 1 a.m. and Sunday’s at 11 p.m.

A representative from Benihana Inc. did not immediately respond to requests for comment.