Raffy’s on 36th is an homage to pies of the past. Pizza pies, that is.

The colorful neighborhood of Hampden lost two pizza restaurants in the span of five months: Paulie Gee’s in February and Arthouse last October.

But hope is not lost.

Raffy’s on 36th is the new girl in town, taking over Arthouse’s old space — and oven — to create a “wood-fired pizza bar” that opened Friday.

The name, Raffy’s, is a nickname for the creator of the margherita pizza, Raffaele Esposito.

The new restaurant at 1115 W. 36th St. is different from the previous dining spot in many ways, including the addition of a rolling garage door for more light, an improved layout and new twists on classic pizzas.

Raffy’s full bar features eight cocktails that always pair with a menu item, thanks to bar lead Shaun Stewart. He recommends the gin martini and tonic with the Pennsylvania-inspired tomato pie.

Priya Rayadurg, the former owner of Arthouse, swung by Friday to see the renovated space. Her most popular pizza, the spicy blueberry and brie pie, is on the Raffy’s menu — with a few changes — as a nod to the fan-favorite slice.

“A lot of people are happy about it [Raffy’s], because a lot of people still say, ‘I miss the Arthouse,’” Rayadurg said. Being in the new space brought mixed emotions, but she was happy to be back, she said.

Raffy’s traded Arthouse’s ruby-red facade and earth-toned interior for a teal-and-white theme. It settles nicely into the Avenue, the area of vibrant, colorful rowhomes turned businesses on West 36th Street.

“We’re basically the next bearers of the torch here, to make sure pizza stays in Hampden,” said Josh Mente, one of Raffy’s three owners.

Raffy’s wood-fired oven burns bright while staff members prepare for the restaurant's opening Friday. (Adora Brown/The Baltimore Banner)

Four of Raffy’s signature cocktails, including the dirty gin and tonic. (Raffy's on 36th) A spread of food and drinks from Raffy’s on 36th. (Raffy's on 36th)

None of the owners, including Jesse Vann and Christopher Paternotte, shies away from Arthouse talk. But they hope to create a legacy of their own.

“It’s really about serving the people, meeting them where they’re at and giving them a place to create beautiful memories,” Mente said.

The pizza bar also nods to other local businesses: The crust is made from Ovenbird Bakery’s sourdough pizza dough, while the bar is stocked with locally sourced spirits and wine pairings from The Wine Collective.

Raffy’s opening weekend will see it try out these menu items and bar pairings, but the eatery hopes to continue evolving with make-your-own pizzas and new, staff-created cocktails each month.

For Mente, pizza is the “great unifier.” If you and your friends can’t decide what to eat, a slice is always there for you.