A snow-dusted Annapolis is welcoming a new taproom from the self-proclaimed “local boys brewing local beers.”

Real Ale Revival, otherwise known as RaR Brewing, opened Chessie’s Wharf on Tuesday, expanding its reach from the Chesapeake shores of Cambridge to the state’s capital.

The new taproom and restaurant concept at 609 Melvin Ave. will feature 38 drafts from the Cambridge brewery. That location, which opened in an 80-year-old pool hall and bowling alley in 2013, has gone on to produce a wide array of pop culture-inspired beers, from the Pulp Friction grapefruit IPA to the Jon Voight’s Car sour ale. Other honorable mentions include Maryland-inspired libations, such as Chopdank, an Imperial IPA, or the Marylan, an American blonde ale with a can painted neon pink and plastered with a stencil of Marilyn Monroe’s face.

More provocatively named beers, such as the Imperial IPA named Wait… Pull What Out, and the double IPA known as That One Kid’s Mom, have also become fan favorites of the growing business.

RaR Brewing, which already has several concepts in Cambridge, including Chessie Burger, LabRaRtory and the Taproom, said it combined those features “into a single environment” for the new Chessie’s Wharf space. “The team is excited to present the entire Chessie Burger menu in Annapolis along with a few, very Maryland additions,” it wrote. (The RaR Brewing team did not return a request for comment.)

To welcome customers, two new, limited-quantity drink flavors available exclusively at the Annapolis location were announced.

The Crossing the Bridge beer, described as a celebration of the Western Shore, fuses a mix of watermelon, bananas and pastry cream. The new offering is available on draft and in cans.

Another addition, known as the Westside Connection, is part of a collaboration with Always Icecream Co., a shop located nearby in West Annapolis. The pair created a beer with a lactose sour base and blended with heaps of ice cream. The result? A concoction that is too thick to have on draft, according to the brewery’s social media. The drink will be available in cans at the taproom and restaurant for in-house sipping or slurping on the go.