Four Red Lobsters in Maryland have officially shuttered — but the equipment and furniture inside them is up for grabs.

An online auction site lists the restaurants in Gaithersburg, Columbia, Silver Spring and Laurel as closed. The sale sadly does not include alcohol or perishable items (where will the Cheddar Bay biscuits go?), but pretty much everything else is listed as “winner take all.”

Were you to place a bid for the “entire location contents” at the Columbia restaurant — currently going for $60 — you’d walk away with a couple lobster tanks, a coffee maker, five 37-inch televisions, shelves, heat lamps and much, much more.

Decorations and smallware (think flatware, glassware, pots and pans) are also included in the bid, according to the auction website. Photos on the auction website showed dozens, if not hundreds, of pieces of kitchen equipment, furniture and other items for sale.

Some auction photos for the Maryland locations show the iconic lobster tanks with lobsters still in them, as well as refrigerators and food warmers with plates and food still inside. A photo of a beverage fridge from the closed Laurel restaurant shows Stella Artois beer, Perrier carbonated water and various other bottles and cans.

The auctions end Thursday, and winners are expected to collect their prizes Friday. As of Tuesday afternoon, bidding at the Laurel location was up to $988, while the bid at the Gaithersburg location was just $6.

While the locations the auctioneer says are closed in Maryland were still on Red Lobster’s website as of Tuesday afternoon, the hours of operation for each were listed as “closed,” and they were not accepting online orders or reservations.

Red Lobster did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company abruptly closed dozens of its restaurants on Monday and is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy. Its all-you-can-eat shrimp deal led to the company losing millions of dollars last year, according to the New York Times.

If you’d rather have shrimp your way than several microwaves and lobby benches, there are still a number of locations in Maryland that appear to be open, including in Annapolis, Frederick, White Marsh, Owings Mills and Salisbury.