Meeting up with friends before an Orioles game at Camden Yards? If you want to avoid the long lines and sky-high prices of food and drink inside the ballpark, you’ll need to plan accordingly. Fortunately, the neighborhoods surrounding the Yard offer breweries, pubs, restaurants and cafés where fans can grab a quick bite or a pint.

Here’s our guide to where to eat and drink before the game, whether you want to avoid the crowds at a hidden gem or go shoulder to shoulder with the masses. Don’t forget to take advantage of the Yard’s food policy, which permits fans to bring their own snacks (so long as they’re in a clear bag).

Where should I drink before the Orioles game?

Boots & Brats Biergarten

New for 2024, the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor is hosting a German biergarten pop-up on weekends during home games. Live large with a one-liter boot of draft beer, with options such as Heavy Seas’ Bohdacious Blonde and Spaten lager. Or stay hydrated with a Radler, which is half beer, half lemonade. Think of it as Germany’s answer to the Baltimore half and half, or what the rest of the States call an Arnold Palmer. Bratwurst, hot dogs and other snacks will also be available.

367 W. Camden St. bootsandbratsbiergarten.com

Checkerspot Brewing Co.

The brewery, which recently moved from Key Highway to its current location near Camden Yards, is leaning hard into its new neighbors with two new beers aimed at Orioles fans, including the Birdland Pale Ale, a sour pale ale with mangoes. VamO’s, a lager with hints of lime, agave and salt, will also be available. (It was formerly named “Adios Angelos” but was rebranded after the death of longtime team owner Peter Angelos.) The taproom is open daily, and food is available Wednesday through Sunday.

1421 Ridgely St. checkerspotbrewing.com

Cans of Checkerspot Brewery’s “Bird is the Word” Kölsch style beer. Right now, the branding is themed after the Ravens, but it will change to the Orioles once baseball season begins. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Cross Street Market

About 20 minutes from Camden Yards by foot, Federal Hill’s Cross Street Market offers a safe bet before any Orioles game, with numerous food stalls to choose from, along with several bar options. On a nice day, fans crowd the rooftop bar at Watershed, located inside the market.

1065 S. Charles St. crossstmarket.com

Delia Foley’s Pub

For wings and brews a bit farther out from Camden Yards, Banner staffer Sean Dougherty recommends Irish-themed Fed Hill sports bar Delia Foley’s before the game. The bar is open daily. “It’s a total toss-up how busy it will be, but their wings alone are worth the attempt,” he said. “It’s roughly a mile from the stadium, but it’s nice to get the blood pumping before watching Adley and Gunnar hit some bombs to Eutaw Street.”

1439 S. Charles St. deliafoleysmd.com

Baltimore Banner staffer Sean Dougherty recommends the wings at Delia Foley’s. (Chris Franzoni/for the Baltimore Banner)

M8 Beer

Australia-inspired brews and snacks are on tap at M8 Beer (as in, “G’day mate!”), located in Checkerspot’s former location and open Wednesday through Sunday. M8 also offers a selection of gluten-free, house-made seltzers.

1399 S. Sharp St. m8beer.com

The Maryland Yards

This new pub in the former Frank and Nic’s West End Grille opens Thursday for bar service. The kitchen, which has a grand opening planned for April 19, will feature “a massive seafood tower, crispy fried chicken, tender brisket, boardwalk-style fries, and plenty of crab,” according to a press release.

511 W. Pratt St.

Peter’s Pour House

O’s fans have some obvious choices for a pregame beer in places such as Pickles Pub, just outside the ballpark. But some in the Banner newsroom prefer Peter’s Pour House, which is tucked into a funny little corner downtown a bit farther away, which usually means less general chaos. “My friends and I usually stop by Peter’s Pour House for $5 beers in essentially large soup containers you’d get from Chinese takeout,” editor Wesley Case said. The location, open daily, “gets some O’s fans before the game but compared to Pickles it feels like an oasis.”

111 Mercer St. peterspourhouse.com

Pickett Brewing Co.

The old industrial areas surrounding Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium have become a hotbed for local breweries. Open daily, Pickett Brewing serves beer, mead and kombucha on draft.

1130 S. Paca St. pickettbrewingco.com

Gov. Wes Moore gives a handshake to eager fans at Pickles Pub last April. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)

Pickles Pub

Pickles scores a home run for location, which is just outside the entrance to Camden Yards. It’s also been around since 1988 and very much looks it. “The floor is always gross and they painted the walls black, probably so they don’t have to clean them,” observed a Banner reporter who requested anonymity. Stick to the outside patio.

520 Washington Blvd. picklespub.com

Pratt Street Ale House

Just about a five-minute walk from Camden Yards, Pratt Street Ale House offers one of the more convenient pregame meeting spots, with a food menu heavy on casual fare such as smashburgers and sandwiches. Go early to grab a spot out front and see who you run into.

206 W. Pratt St. prattstreetalehouse.com

Quigley’s Half-Irish Pub

After asking readers for recommendations on X, I heard a few votes for this quirky-sounding “half-Irish” pub just a half mile from the ballpark. “It’s a lot smaller and way more chill than the [bars] right outside the park, but still close enough to walk,” one commenter said. Closed only on Mondays, the bar is “in a cool neighborhood and feels like it has some soul.”

633 Portland St. facebook.com/quigleyspub

Section 771

The former Sliders, right outside the entrance to Camden Yards, was refreshed and rebranded as Section 771 last year. It’s open daily and serving ballpark-appropriate food and drink, including ice cream sandwiches. Wondering what’s with the name? The original bar was exactly 771 feet from home plate.

504 Washington Blvd. section771.com

Wico Street Beer Co.

A 20-minute or so walk from the ballpark, Wico — open Wednesday through Sunday — keeps the focus on tart brews and pinball machines.

1100 Wicomico St. wicostreetbeerco.com

Where can I get food before the Orioles game?

Connie’s Chicken & Waffles

If the sweet aromas emanating from Connie’s Chicken & Waffles’ stand inside the new Lexington Market, about half a mile north of the ballpark, aren’t enough to entice you to buy one of its signature dishes on your way to the game, you may want to check your sense of smell. The market is closed on Sundays, but the stall also has branches on North Charles Street and inside Fells Point’s Broadway Market, offering juicy fried chicken tenders with a variety of waffles, including Oreo and red velvet flavors. If sweet and salty isn’t your thing, check out the chicken box with fries, another local specialty.

112 N. Eutaw St. connieschickenandwaffles.com

The signature dish at Connie's Chicken & Waffles, a stall inside the new Lexington Market. (Christina Tkacik)

Culinary Architecture

There’s always something extraordinary on the ever-changing menu at this Pigtown market and café about a half mile west of the stadium, open Tuesday through Saturday. Maybe it’s elevated hot dogs on house-made buns for opening day, or chocolate chip cookies with dried strawberries to tempt your sweet tooth. You can even buy a bottle of wine to drink on an inviting backyard patio or a six-pack of very local beer; the shop carries only brews made in the neighborhood.

767 Washington Blvd. culinaryarchitecture.com

Faidley's Seafood at the Lexington Market. (Kimi Yoshino)

Faidley’s Seafood

There’s nothing that says “Baltimore” quite like a crab cake from Faidley’s right before the Orioles game. Open Tuesday through Saturday, Faidley’s is still (yes, still) operating from its stall in the old Lexington Market while awaiting the seemingly endless completion of the place next door. This institution is one of the city’s most famous places to grab its most famous dishes. If your eyes are popping at the cost of a jumbo lump crab cake ($24.95), go for the just-as-flavorful backfin version ($14.95).

203 N. Paca St. faidleyscrabcakes.com

Pitamore

If you’re looking for a quick and healthy-ish option before the game, look no further than Pitamore. Open only on weekdays, the no-frills, fast-casual Mediterranean chain, which operates a branch on West Pratt Street just outside the Yard, serves some of the best falafel and shawarma in town and offers unlimited toppings, including hummus and baba ganoush.

519 W. Pratt St. pitamore.com

Taco Town

About a 10-minute walk from Camden Yards, Taco Town makes truly delicious burritos and, of course, tacos. You probably can’t go wrong here, though I’m hooked on the meaty birria with consommé, enough to fill you up for all nine innings.

413 W. Baltimore St. facebook.com/tacotownbaltimore

A slice of meatball pizza from Trinacria. (Christina Tkacik)

Trinacria

Another beloved Baltimore institution, Trinacria operates two branches within walking distance of the ballpark. The first, a frozen-in-time Italian deli and specialty grocery store, is about a 16-minute hike from Camden Yards, according to Google Maps. It closes at 4:30 p.m. and doesn’t operate on Sundays and Mondays, though, so plan accordingly. Open slightly later is the company’s new stand at nearby Lexington Market (open every day but Sunday), which serves affordable Italian subs and pizza.

406 N. Paca St. trinacriabaltimore.com