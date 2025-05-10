An iconic Baltimore chocolate maker is opening in Mt. Airy.

Rheb’s Candies, which has sold chocolates in the same corner of Southwest Baltimore for more than a century, will open a second location on Mt. Airy’s Main Street, said spokesman Jarrod Bradley.

Bradley hopes the new store will open sometime this summer, though they don’t have a firm timeline set. The owners will need to obtain permits to renovate the building at 1 South Main St., which was previously a repair shop for toy trains.

“It’s going to be a while,” Bradley said.

Customers cheered the news on social media, where the company first announced the expansion. One commenter wrote: “We have been a Rheb’s family since 1925 when my father married my mother!!!!”

Rheb’s previously had a kiosk at Kenilworth Mall, Bradley said, and years before that, a stand at Lexington Market in downtown Baltimore. Today, many customers come from far and wide to its Wilkens Avenue shop, waiting in line to order hand-picked assortments that include jimmy truffles and chocolate-covered pecans.

Named for founders Louis and Esther Rheb and owned by their descendants, Rheb’s has persevered through two world wars, the Great Depression, and, more recently, historically high chocolate prices and other inflationary pressures that have led many other small businesses to shut their doors.

Rheb’s is just the latest Baltimore-area business to move into Mt. Airy, a former railroad town west of the city that straddles both Frederick and Carroll counties. Walker’s Tap & Table, a popular Howard County eatery, recently began serving food at Liquidity Aleworks, which is also on Main Street.