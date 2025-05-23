Rize + Rest, a cafe near Patterson Park lauded for building its breakfasts and biscuits on family recipes, will close June 1 after about a year and a half in business.

The eatery, opened in late 2023, grew into a neighborhood haunt offering meals to both early-rising breakfast enthusiasts and those looking for a restful evening with trendy dinners and drinks. The concept was conjured by owner Randall Matthews, a former globetrotting chef who opened eateries for the celebrity restaurateur Michael Mina under The Mina Group.

In a post on social media, Rize + Rest said its closure was a chance to “make room for what’s next.”

“With full hearts and content spirits we’re closing this unforgettable chapter,” the Thursday announcement read.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Together we’ve built something beautiful. But growth calls.”

Matthews did not respond to request for comment.

The chef from Prince George’s County said in an interview late last year that he came to Charm City in 2011 for a stint at Wit & Wisdom, the Four Seasons Baltimore’s former restaurant. He then aspired to open his own eatery and found 3100 E. Baltimore St., which used to hold a small grocery store.

But what began as an intimate and homey space to build the business no longer fits the needs of Matthew’s concept. Rize + Rest outgrew the property, he told the Baltimore Business Journal, and he’ll be looking to further fine-tune his evening offerings in the next space.

“A new home is on the horizon — brighter, spacious and full of promise," the restaurant said on Instagram.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Matthews compared the cafe’s need for growth to that of a plant’s needs for “fresh soil and room to expand.”

Rize + Rest became a favorite spot for people to indulge in breakfast sandwiches on biscuits, which came from a recipe Matthews’ grandmother’s mother passed down. Omelettes, quiches and sandwiches of either fried chicken or smoked salmon, each served on the family biscuits, were popular breakfast items during the “rize” part of the day. Though breakfast and brunch were the spot’s main focuses, espresso martinis, pastas, salads and seafood took over for the “rest” portion of the evening.

It is unclear who will be moving into the space on East Baltimore Street, and where Rize + Rest will move to next.