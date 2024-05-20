The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

Winner, winner, RoFo fried chicken dinner.

Baltimore’s own Royal Farms was named “best gas station for food” in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, beating out competitors like Rutter’s, TravelCenters of America and Buc-ee’s. (We regret to inform all you Delaware and Pennsylvania natives out there that neither Wawa nor Sheetz made the list at all.)

USA Today editors singled out the RoFo breakfast menu, which is available all day long, their make-your-own milkshake bars, available at select locations, and of course, the chicken.

Owned by Cloverland Farms Dairy, Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore in 1959, later adding branches throughout the state and beyond. Its signature fried chicken is breaded and pressure-cooked in the store. In a statement, RoFo public relations manager Aliyah Atayee said the win reflects “the persistent dedication and unwavering commitment of our team members who strive to provide exceptional food and service to our valued customers.”

There’s something funny about being named “best gas station for food.” It’s a little bit like being named “best dentist for magazines.” Is the competition really that stiff? But we know better than to be too snarky when it comes to Maryland’s favorite gas station chain. (Personally, I go to RoFo for the surcharge-free ATMs).

Anyway, it’s not the first time RoFo chicken has caught national attention. In 2017, Food & Wine magazine named the dish first among “10 Gas Station Foods Across the Country That Are Worth the Detour.” In 2019, Garden & Gun magazine singled it out in “An Ode to Gas-Station Fried Chicken ... from a place that might surprise you.”

Less enthused: Baltimore Banner staff members who, in a blind taste test last year, mostly preferred Raising Cane’s.