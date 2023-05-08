Sandlot returns to Harbor Point, but only for private events

The Sandlot is coming back, but you’d better be booking a private party.

Beatty Development Group announced Monday that it is bringing back the popular pop-up bar to Harbor Point, but with a catch: Sandlot will be a private event space managed by Canopy by Hilton Baltimore, the nearby hotel.

A few public events are being planned for the space throughout the summer, including Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day.

In a release, Beatty called the shift “necessary due to continued changes to the surrounding area,” which is under heavy construction as T. Rowe Price’s headquarters and Point Park, a new 4.5-acre waterfront space, are being built.

The beach bar’s fate has been an ongoing question for years. It originally launched in 2017 as a temporary concept — expected to last five to seven years — to attract Baltimoreans to the newly developed neighborhood. But it reopened last year in a new spot on Harbor Point.

Baltimoreans seeking outdoor hangouts have a few other options, though. Hampden Yards Beer Garden welcomes the public starting May 12, while Maienfels Biergarten returned to 319 N. Paca St. this weekend for a second season.