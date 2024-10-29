After 50 years, Scittino’s Italian Market Place is loosening its belt straps and expanding its appetite from its beloved cannolis and cured meats countertop to a larger space with sit-down service.

The new 6241 Falls Road location, about 30 minutes east of the well-known Scittino’s market, will have an outdoor patio, wine bar and an anticipated 42 tables for dining service, according to a Baltimore County liquor board application. The move was set into motion following a Monday liquor board hearing, where board members approved owner Francesco Schittino’s request to transfer his Catonsville license and expand into the new premises.

Schittino did not respond to requests for comment.

Scittino delicacies are expected to make appearances at the new spot, including fresh fish, pastas and the crowd favorite ”picklewich,” which features an alternating array of meats, cheeses and vegetables stuffed between two thick pickle slices.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The new space totals 2,608 square feet and is fit with a deli, dessert display and grab-and-go counter for carryout orders, according to a proposed floor plan of the new digs submitted Oct. 15. As of Sept. 25, the document said, the patio remained under construction.

The Schittino family began operating its shop on Edmondson Avenue in 1973, more than a decade after they emigrated from Sicily. What began as a small deli has since evolved into a full kitchen, pizza shop and catering service dedicated to the art of authentic Italian food, according to the business’s website.