What do you say when you’re returning your rental car before your flight and you realize you forgot to get gas?

“Oh, Sheetz.”

Starting this week, travelers will have a new place to fuel up both their cars and stomachs just about a five-minute drive south of Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Sheetz, a Pennsylvania-based chain of all-in-one gas stations, restaurants and convenience stores, is opening its first Anne Arundel County location on Thursday.

Customers who stop by 1441 W. Nursery Road in Linthicum Heights on opening day can score a free coffee or soda and win a shot at “free Sheetz for a year” — which is really a $2,500 gift card.

Beyond gas, Sheetz stores are better known for their menu of mozzarella sticks, mac-and-cheese bites and chicken sandwiches.

An emphasis on food is an industrywide trend for gas station companies amid the rise in electric vehicles. Competitors like Baltimore’s own Royal Farms tout “world famous” fried chicken, while High’s Kitchen, owned by Carroll Independent Fuel Company, promotes its ice cream and milkshakes.

In a release, Sheetz called its expansion into Anne Arundel a “Maryland milestone.” Sheetz has been making inroads in the state more recently, arriving in Baltimore County last year. Another branch, planned for Odenton, was later called off. Sheetz’s chief rival, Wawa, already has numerous stores in Anne Arundel County.

Founded in Altoona in 1952, Sheetz is among the fastest-growing family-owned convenience store chains in the U.S., according to a release. The company operates more than 770 stores, concentrated in Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.