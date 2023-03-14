Slice showdown: Who has the best pizza in Baltimore?

After Digital Editor Jamyla Krempel published her love letter to pizza in early February, we heard from a lot of readers about their favorite places in town to grab a slice.
We added 21 more reader suggestions to the list and decided March Madness was a perfect time to take a vote.
Here’s how it works:
- First round voting opens March 14 at 9 a.m. and closes March 17 at 9 p.m.
- Sweet sixteen voting opens March 18 at 9 a.m. and closes March 23 at 9 p.m.
- Elite eight voting opens March 24 at 9 a.m. and closes March 27 at 9 p.m.
- Final four voting opens March 28 at 9 a.m. and closes March 31 at 9 p.m.
- The championship round opens April 1 at 9 a.m. and closes April 3 at 9 p.m.
Who has the best pizza in Baltimore? The fate of your favorite joint is in your hands. Vote now on our website.