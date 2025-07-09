Over the last three months, Dimitrios Taramas watched his family’s Greek restaurant sit vacant on the Avenue with a “for lease” sign in its window. Now he’s asking the community to help him reopen.

“We’re bringing Souvlaki back to the heart of Hampden, Baltimore,” he said in a summary for his monthlong crowdfunding campaign.

The 1103 W. 36th St. eatery was one of three Souvlaki locations operated by the Taramas family, along with outposts in Federal Hill and Washington, D.C.’s Dupont Circle. Souvlaki’s old website declared all branches “temporarily closed” earlier this year while simultaneously teasing a potential Miami location. But a new website shows the business is focusing exclusively on Hampden, where it was a staple neighborhood spot for pita wraps and platters.

Taramas, who did not respond to requests for comment, wrote on the Indiegogo site that the campaign was about “reviving a beloved neighborhood spot” and bringing together the community. People who donate are offered invitations to an exclusive soft opening, gift cards and the chance to write their name on the restaurant’s Founders Wall — if Souvlaki reopens. Otherwise the donations will be returned, according to the campaign.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the business received four donations for a total of $125.

The money is expected to go toward a broad range of expenses, from rent and security deposits to kitchen equipment and staff training. Taramas acknowledged that further obstacles may arise on the path toward reopening, including the industry’s rising food costs and construction delays. Still, he says the business is angling to make a fast turnaround, opening about 45 days after funding for the campaign is secured.

The Souvlaki location is no longer up for lease, but was previously listed for $10,000 per month. The venue more than doubled its size in recent years, eventually expanding to 3,200 square feet to make room for extended kitchen and dining space.

Taramas told the Baltimore Business Journal that his landlord, Avenue Real Estate’s Jeremy Landsman, “was willing to work with him” when it came to trying to reopen the space. He said the death of Taramas’ father led the Souvlaki owner to shutter his locations.

For now, the “for lease” sign remains in the storefront window.