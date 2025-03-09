St. Patrick’s Day in Baltimore isn’t just a holiday — it’s a full-blown citywide celebration of Irish pride, overflowing pints and indulgent comfort food. Whether you’re looking for a lively pub party, traditional Irish fare or a front-row seat to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, these six spots have you covered. From authentic pubs with decor straight from Ireland to Canton’s biggest street party, here’s where to raise a glass (or several) this St. Paddy’s Day.

James Joyce Irish Pub & Restaurant

616 President St.

Step into James Joyce and you’ll feel like you’ve been transported straight to Dublin. This Harbor East staple, with its warm atmosphere, traditional decor and hearty fare, has been serving Baltimore’s Irish community and beyond for nearly two decades. Dig into bangers and mash, Scotch eggs and brown bread, all while sipping on a perfectly poured pint of Smithwick’s. With live music and a stellar lineup of draft beers, James Joyce is an ideal spot to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an authentic touch.

Sláinte Irish Pub

1700 Thames St.

Sláinte Irish Pub's lean corned beef sandwich. (Chris Franzoni)

Situated right on the waterfront in historic Fells Point, Sláinte is a favorite for soccer fans and St. Patrick’s Day revelers alike. This pub serves up a unique mix of traditional Irish fare, including their famous lean corned beef sandwich — thinly sliced corned beef piled high with slaw, Swiss and homemade Marie Rose sauce on marble rye. Open daily at 7 a.m., it’s also the perfect spot to start your celebrations early with an Irish breakfast and a morning pint.

Mick O’Shea’s

328 N. Charles St.

The shepherd's pie at Mick O'Shea's. (Chris Franzoni)

If you’re looking for a prime spot to enjoy Baltimore’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade (March 16 at 2 p.m.), Mick O’Shea’s is the place to be. This classic Irish pub offers a mix of traditional and unexpected dishes, like O’Shea’s wontons (stuffed with mashed potatoes, cheddar jack cheese and bacon), shepherd’s pie, and bangers and mash. Pair your meal with a great local craft beer or a smooth Irish whiskey, and soak in the parade day excitement in one of the city’s most iconic Irish bars.

Delia Foley’s

1439 S. Charles St.

Corned beef eggrolls from Delia Foley's. (Chris Franzoni)

South Baltimore’s go-to Irish pub is bringing the energy with its 9th Annual St. Paddy’s Day Block Party on March 15 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (cover charge: $10). Expect live music, commemorative koozies and plenty of beer. Beyond the party, Delia Foley’s is known for 40-plus wing flavors and creative Irish-inspired dishes like the corned beef egg rolls (smoked corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese with Thousand Island dressing) and an Irish cheesesteak (seasoned chopped steak with Irish cheddar cheese sauce). With 16 rotating draft beers and 60-plus bottled options, there’s no shortage of drinks to toast the occasion.

The Canton Local

801 S. Decker Ave.

Irish poutine from The Canton Local. (Chris Franzoni)

For a mix of sports bar energy and Irish hospitality, The Canton Local is a solid pick. Whether you’re catching a game or just looking to indulge in comfort food, their menu includes shepherd’s pie, stout mac and cheese, and bangers and mash. One must-try dish? The Irish poutine: fries topped with shredded corned beef, Swiss and sauerkraut, finished with your choice of gravy or Thousand Island. Sip on an Irish old fashioned (made with Irish whiskey) and settle in for a festive celebration.

Claddagh Pub

2918 O’Donnell St.

The Irish reuben sandwich from Claddagh Pub. (Chris Franzoni)

If you want the biggest St. Patrick’s Day bash in Baltimore, Claddagh Pub’s Meet in the Street festival from March 14 to March 16 is where you need to be. Expect multiple bands, a street party filled with food and drinks and an atmosphere that rivals some of the best Irish celebrations in the country. The party continues on St. Patrick’s Day itself with a grand celebration and Irish breakfast starting at 9 a.m. Don’t leave without trying their Irish reuben sandwich — corned beef, coleslaw, Swiss and Thousand Island on toasted rye — a perfect way to fuel up before another round of festivities.