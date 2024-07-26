Station North’s popular bar and venue The Crown has announced it will close its doors in August.

Its social media accounts confirmed the closure on Aug. 12 “with a heavy heart.” The posts did not give a reason why, but hinted that the decision was made due to circumstances beyond control.

The Crown, considered by Pitchfork to be one of America’s best independent music venues, will continue with scheduled events through Aug. 11 and touted plans for an additional “Farewell to The Crown” send-off party during its final weekend. Shows scheduled after Aug. 12 will take place elsewhere, according to the announcement.

Patrons took to social media to mourn the news of The Crown’s closure and share memories of the blue, red, pink and aluminum foil-cloaked rooms where they say they danced, performed and fell in love.

The announcement invited locals to stop by in the coming weeks to say farewell before the business closes.

“It has been a hell of a ride, and has meant the world to us,” the post states.

This is a developing story.