Study Hotels unveiled its latest project Tuesday in a historic Charles Village building across the street from Johns Hopkins University.

Paul McGowan, the founder of the brand, which caters to college neighborhoods, referred to the new hotel as a spot primed for hang-outs and those looking to preserve community. The Study Hotel at Johns Hopkins also houses a mid-Atlantic cuisine restaurant, Dear Charles, now open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“This is a place for high-quality lodging and deep connection,” McGowan said at a ribbon-cutting event Tuesday evening.

It was a “painstaking process” to repurpose the existing 100-year-old building, McGowan said. While they still want to pay homage to the old charm, the new space at 3215 N. Charles Street is decidedly modern. Floor-to-ceiling windows decorate tall beige walls in the main lobby, and a sprawling hallway leads to the downstairs restaurant, which markets itself as a village tavern. The look is a dramatic update from the building’s previous interior, replacing small windows and unconnected rooms with an airy, more open-floor concept.

Each of the 115 guest rooms are equipped with the usual amenities, as well as a leather reading chair, a writing desk and large windows. An art gallery on site displays work by both students and local artists.

The Dear Charles restaurant offers food inspired by the coastline. (Matti Gellman)

Book signings, podcasts, music and cultural events are expected to find a home in the new hotel. Downstairs, hungry customers will be able to feast on a menu inspired by the coastline, according to Dear Charles’ executive chef Michael Reynolds. Guests can expect dishes such as a crab Benedict, avocado toast, short rib gnocchi, tuna tartare, salmon and smoked cabbage.

A fully stocked bar lines the restaurant’s space, which is able to seat up to 85 people.

“We have a seat for everyone at our table,” he said in a statement.