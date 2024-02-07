Study Hotels unveiled its latest project Tuesday in a historic Charles Village building across the street from Johns Hopkins University.
Paul McGowan, the founder of the brand, which caters to college neighborhoods, referred to the new hotel as a spot primed for hang-outs and those looking to preserve community. The Study Hotel at Johns Hopkins also houses a mid-Atlantic cuisine restaurant, Dear Charles, now open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
“This is a place for high-quality lodging and deep connection,” McGowan said at a ribbon-cutting event Tuesday evening.
It was a “painstaking process” to repurpose the existing 100-year-old building, McGowan said. While they still want to pay homage to the old charm, the new space at 3215 N. Charles Street is decidedly modern. Floor-to-ceiling windows decorate tall beige walls in the main lobby, and a sprawling hallway leads to the downstairs restaurant, which markets itself as a village tavern. The look is a dramatic update from the building’s previous interior, replacing small windows and unconnected rooms with an airy, more open-floor concept.
Each of the 115 guest rooms are equipped with the usual amenities, as well as a leather reading chair, a writing desk and large windows. An art gallery on site displays work by both students and local artists.
Book signings, podcasts, music and cultural events are expected to find a home in the new hotel. Downstairs, hungry customers will be able to feast on a menu inspired by the coastline, according to Dear Charles’ executive chef Michael Reynolds. Guests can expect dishes such as a crab Benedict, avocado toast, short rib gnocchi, tuna tartare, salmon and smoked cabbage.
A fully stocked bar lines the restaurant’s space, which is able to seat up to 85 people.
“We have a seat for everyone at our table,” he said in a statement.