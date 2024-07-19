Amanda Curtis understands quality cocktails.

The bartender, previously named Howard County’s best by Howard Magazine, has spent about four years marrying flavors from sweet to savory in search of the perfectly balanced drink. She thrives on expanding her customers’ palates and creating custom blends out of unlikely flavors.

Although Curtis said she’s rummaging through the Iron Bridge Wine Company bartop at a slower pace this season — a consequence of being pregnant with twins — the 37-year-old is still keeping up with the summer’s most popular drinks.

What’s your go-to drink to introduce people to this year?

I really like to introduce people to south sides. It’s gin, fresh lemon juice with a little bit of simple [syrup] and mint, so it’s super refreshing. You can even add a little club soda to it to make it a little bubbly. And it’s served in a martini glass so it’s a little bit of a fancier cocktail. … You can use whatever flavor vodka or even tequila, something like that, [instead of gin]. But I feel like people really like citrus, a little sugar and whatever their favorite spirit is, and then adding some type of herbaceous quality to it — flower liqueur or some type or herb, lavender or basil.

Do you have any tips on how to make a really good one?

It’s 2-to-1 gin and lemon juice, and I only do a quarter ounce of simple in mine and fresh mint. But I definitely recommend using fresh lemon juice.

What other drinks are you seeing grow in popularity?

People love drinking a French 75, which again is gin and lemon juice with a little simple [syrup], and topped with champagne in a champagne flute. I feel like a lot of women like to drink it. It’s a cocktail but it’s wine also, so you don’t feel like you’re drinking a big old martini. … We have a Mexico 70 on the menu, which is basically a French 75 with lime juice and tequila, and that’s really popular and different. You can use agave instead of simple, so it’s kind of like a bubbly margarita.

Any favorites?

I mean, my favorite is a spicy margarita. I like to muddle fresh jalapeño in my margaritas.

Amanda Curtis uses a shaker to prepare a spicy margarita. (Eric Thompson for The Baltimore Banner) A spicy margarita cocktail is poured into its glass. (Eric Thompson for The Baltimore Banner)

The finished result. (Eric Thompson for The Baltimore Banner)

What about twists on classic cocktails for something different to try?

The gentlemen seem to like, instead of a classic old-fashioned with bourbon or rye, you can use mezcal, which is a little bit smokier and lighter for summertime. Or there’s a tequila last word, [made with] a green Chartreuse and lime with Luxardo, which is a maraschino cherry liqueur. You can use a tequila or mezcal with that instead of gin, which would be classically used.

What trends, if any, are you seeing in people ordering from you this summer?

I feel like a variation of tequila drinks are becoming more popular. … But people definitely like classic cocktails with a little bit of a twist, and you can sort of cater toward their palate.

Are there any cocktails that you’re not enjoying as much?

Not really. I never really understood dirty martinis, but that’s just my opinion. [Laughs]

What keeps you interested in trying to get better and still experiment?

Ever since I took my Wine Spirit Education Trust level 2 [a certification course], it kind of became an educational experience … finding out the story behind things in cocktails, liquors and wine, and it became more of a history lesson than just creating a cocktail.

Is there anything you can say about, for example, the history of a south side, to give our readers a better understanding of this drink?

The south side really came from the gimlet [which was said to have been invented in the 1920s by a naval officer]. The French 75 was from these 75-millimeter shotgun shells.

Amanda Curtis uses a muddler to make a south side. (Eric Thompson for The Baltimore Banner) A south side made with gin, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup and mint. (Eric Thompson for The Baltimore Banner)

How did it come from that?

It was a field gun that they used in World War I.

How did it get from a field gun to a cocktail?

So there’s a couple of different stories. There’s nothing in cocktails that’s too cemented, but one of them is that an English fighter made the drink in an artillery shell and that’s how they used to drink it. But the other is that it was so potent you felt like you were getting hit with the shotgun.

Understood. What about if you’re not into getting shot, what else is popular?

I think people are getting more health-conscious and aware of how many drinks they should be having. As opposed to starting out with a drink, I’ve noticed a lot of people will start with a mocktail and then switch over once they get dinner to a cocktail or wine.

That’s interesting. Are there some mocktails that you enjoy making?

A bramble refresher with blackberry and basil with club soda and cucumber. And then another really popular one is a fizzy lifting, with peach and cranberry and club soda. … It’s kind of like a mimosa or Bellini.

What’s the drink you’re most looking forward to drinking once the twins come out, if you’ve thought about it at all?

Yeah, its definitely been thought of. My favorite used to be a spicy pineapple margarita, but I’ve been really into watermelon this year. So I’m definitely looking forward to some type of watermelon, jalapeño, silver tequila, blanco tequila variation.