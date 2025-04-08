A beloved waterfront bar and restaurant in Bowleys Quarters that served seafood, steaks and tiki-themed drinks shut its doors for good on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant.

Sunset Cove, which dubbed itself Middle River’s original beach bar, was open for 13 years in Baltimore County. Co-owners David Steele and his late brother Scott Steele opened the restaurant overlooking Frog Mortar Creek in 2012, according to David Steele’s Facebook page.

“Sunset Cove is permanently CLOSED,” reads the post on Facebook. “We would like to take this time to thank all of our loyal customers and employees. It has been an amazing run with many fantastic memories.”

Sunset Cove’s post also mentioned seeing customers at two other restaurants: Steelefish Grille and Hickory Lodge. David Steele’s Facebook page lists him as the owner for both restaurants.

The reason for the restaurant closure is unclear. David Steele didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sunset Cove, which was located at 3408 Red Rose Farm Road, had a seafood-heavy menu that was peppered with Maryland favorites like rockfish and crab cakes. It also offered classic bar fare like wings and burgers.

More than 1,000 people reacted to and shared the Facebook post that announced news of the dockside restaurant’s closure.

Many Facebook users expressed sadness that the beach bar was closed, prompting some to share fond memories at the restaurant, including a love story between customers who met, got engaged and even married at the beach oasis.

The beach bar’s website mentioned that “the sand, palm trees and boat slips are transformative enough to make you feel as if you’re somewhere far away from life’s reality.”

People commented on the atmosphere and location of the restaurant, mentioning that it was a great summer spot.