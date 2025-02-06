Local businesses are betting that this year’s Super Bowl will be one to watch — even though the Ravens didn’t make the cut.

If you’re not sure where to go to eat your feelings as you celebrate this weekend’s matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, check out game day deals and specials at restaurants and bars in the area.

MaGerk’s Pub and Grill

1061 S. Charles St., Baltimore

At Baltimore’s own Eagles bar, the Sunday festivities start early. The eatery plans to open at 11 a.m. to begin serving its famous Philly cheesesteaks. There will be a limited Philadelphia-focused menu, yet to be announced, and a bevy of deals on drinks, including $7 Eagle Bombs, $20 Bud Light buckets and $25 Nutri buckets.

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave., Baltimore

At Jimmy’s 34th annual Super Bowl party, guests can expect an open seafood bar and buffet with crab cake egg rolls, wings, cheesesteaks, ribs, oysters, a nacho station and more. The party begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday and tickets start at $85 per person. The event will span over three different rooms of the restaurant’s second floor with more than 30 television screens, a photo booth, auctions and raffles.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Point in Towson

523 York Road, Towson

The Towson restaurant is offering food and drink specials starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday. On the menu, there’s $10 burgers and loaded tots and $12 wings and crabby tots. Large televisions will be streaming the game until 10 p.m. If you’re interested in attending, make sure to reserve a table ahead of time.

The Greene Turtle

Multiple locations

Watch parties will be happening at the eatery’s multiple Maryland locations. Drink pitchers of alcohol for $5, or take the celebration home with you and choose catering bundles like $79.99 for wings and pretzel sticks, $84.99 for wings and slamburgers or $89.99 for wings and dips. The packages are customizable with the addition of chicken tenders, bone-in wings and more. At the Canton and Towson locations, the Greene Turtle will also allow customers to place bets on their team during the game.

Guilford Hall Brewery

1611 Guilford Ave., Baltimore

Ticket sales end soon for this party, where $10 burgers and $25 unlimited draft brews are on the menu. Watch on one of the bar’s many television screens and enjoy $4 victory shots to celebrate touchdowns. The party starts at 4:30 p.m. and is expected to end around 11 p.m. Big groups can email the brewery in advance at info@guilfordhall.com to inquire about a table.

Collective Offshore

10221 Wincopin Circle, Columbia

Seats and standing room tickets are available for this watch party, which begins at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $34.39 to access the all-you-can-eat buffet with cheeseburgers, Italian sausages, chili, buffalo chicken dip, wings and more. Drink specials start at $5 for draft beers, Deep Eddy crushes for $7 and Manhattans for $10.

Rusty Scupper

402 Key Highway, Baltimore

You’ll want to grab brunch before you take in Super Bowl snacks all night, right? Jamaican braised oxtail, jerk chicken and roasted salmon and scallops with coconut curry are on the menu at the Rusty Scupper’s New Orleans-themed buffet. There will be two seatings — one at 10:30 a.m. and another at 1 p.m. — for $62 per guest and $30 per child under the age of 10.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Bar Louie

8133-C Honeygo Blvd., Nottingham

Bavarian pretzels, fried cheese curds, calamari and spinach artichoke dip are just some of the choices available as part of a three for $35 game day deal. Beer bucket specials are also on the menu at the Avenue at White Marsh location: five domestic beers for $10 and five imported beers for $12. High Noon seltzer buckets, filled with five beverages, are $15. And if you’re looking to bring the fun home with you to have your own party, special catering bundles on Saturday or Sunday include pretzel bites, wings, burger sliders and a gallon of lemonade or iced tea. The bundle feeds up to 10 people and sells for $200.

This story has been updated to reflect the restaurants still participating in Super Bowl deals.