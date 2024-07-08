A new frozen dessert is soon coming to Taharka Brothers Ice Cream shops. The inspiration? Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

The politician pitched the idea of a vanilla, Berger cookie dough and peanut butter flavor over social media last month in response to a Ben & Jerry’s post that said Moore “got it right” in his pardoning of more than 175,000 people formerly convicted for cannabis-related offenses. When Moore’s plea went unnoticed by the ice cream mammoth, though, Taharka Brothers sprung into action.

Over the next month or two, the limited edition “We Want Moore” pint-sized dessert is expected to be available for home delivery and in the company’s four metro area shops, including R. House, Cross Street, Lexington and Broadway Market. It’s all an effort by the young Baltimore brand to establish themselves as a voice for social change.

“We’re supporting the idea that we want ‘Moore’ states to follow his lead,” the company said of the governor’s June executive order in a message to The Banner.

The flavor in honor of the policy decision is the Hampden factory’s first foray into politics. And while Chief Strategy Officer Andrew Breuger says they’re not looking to endorse any candidates, the business treads between a desire to advocate for certain issues and to not “piss people off.”

He says there will be no Larry Hogan pints and, despite the name, this is not an offering in support of Moore’s campaign.

“We want to shine a light on certain issues,” Breuger said. “But ice cream should not be something that separates us.”

For years, Taharka Brothers struggled to make money after spinning off from a local nonprofit. By the end of 2020, the small business morphed into a worker-owned cooperative — a model Breuger said came out of a need to create wealth for workers most directly impacted by social and economic inequality. A majority of the workers with an equity share are Black. When they were starting out, Breuger said the company also made an effort to hire young people coming out of the juvenile justice system.

On their website, Taharka Brothers refers to themselves as a business “managed and operated by young adults from some of Baltimore’s most troubled neighborhoods.” Breuger says the company is striving to hit a lighter tone than their Ben & Jerry’s counterpart, who have historically endorsed candidates and created flavors in honor of growing social movements.

“We’re still trying to find our voice,” Breuger said. “We want what’s best for Baltimore. It’s not political.”