Baltimore boasts iconic – and spooky – history, endless sports games to attend, and of course, crabs, crabs and more crabs.

So it’s only fitting that Yelp’s latest pick for the top seafood spot in Maryland happens to be in Charm City.

Thames Street Oyster House in Fells Point landed on the review site’s list last month of Best Seafood in Every State 2025.

Owner Candace Beattie said she and the restaurant staff are excited, thankful and honored to be the top pick.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“I think people who frequent the restaurant know how incredible the food our chefs put together is — their expressions of old classics and their new innovative ideas,” Beattie said.

Beattie and her business partner Eric Houseknecht, who is the head chef, opened the restaurant in 2011 — it turns 14 this year, she said.

When the waterfront restaurant opened, Beattie said, there weren’t many restaurants around the area in the same genre as Thames Street Oyster House.

“I think what makes the restaurant great is really just the commitment and dedication to excellence of our chefs and the whole culinary team,” she said. “We’ve been here a long time and making sure that quality and consistency are paramount is very important.”

The restaurant has an extensive raw oyster selection, hence its name, and what many consider the best lobster roll in town. Seafood lovers can also indulge in raw clams, lobster, shrimp and even a dutch pickled herring plate. They also offer a variety of dishes that include Maryland blue crab.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Thames Street Oyster House's lobster roll is also a favorite of customers. (Chris Franzoni)

Many of the Yelp reviews mention the lobster roll, which one reviewer described as “warmed and buttered, packed with massive chunks of juicy lobster meat. It’s a feast on a roll, with superb, crispy fries on the side.”

Other Yelpers praised the restaurant’s service, its location, as well as the oysters being the best in the area.

“We love all the amazing reviews we get,” Beattie said. “We share them with the staff – they mean a lot to everyone to do their best all the time. We are proud of what we do."

Yelp says it made its picks by first identifying restaurants in the seafood category with a large number of reviews that actually mention “seafood.” Those restaurants were then ranked using factors such as geographic location and the total volume and ratings of reviews.

More seafood restaurants across the region

Although Yelp decided that Thames Street Oyster House was the best seafood restaurant in the state, there are plenty more great places to grab crab, lobster, oysters — and any other seafood imaginable. Here are a few to check out.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Baltimore

Faidley’s Seafood (opening a second location in Catonsville this fall) | 119 N. Paca St., Baltimore

Home BBQ and Fish | 2101 E. Monument St., Baltimore

Howard County

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House | 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia

Hudson Coastal Raw Bar & Grill | 11811 W. Market Place, Fulton

Anne Arundel County

Boatyard Bar & Grill | 400 Fourth St., Annapolis

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cantler’s Riverside Inn | 458 Forest Beach Road, Annapolis

Baltimore County

Mo’s Seafood | 1528 E. Joppa Road, Towson

Conrad’s Crabs & Seafood Market | 1720 E. Joppa Road, Parkville