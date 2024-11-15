I am in my “make life easier” era. About a year ago, I was heavily pregnant with my first child — like, strangers on the street asking if it’s “twins pregnant” — when I put aside my birth plan to think about my turkey plan.

The baby would come just before Thanksgiving, which happens to be my favorite holiday. Not wanting to miss out, I preordered a turkey from a local butcher, imagining it would be nothing for my husband to leave the hospital and drop by the shop the day after I delivered.

When we finally took our screaming baby home five days later, I learned my husband didn’t actually know how to cook a turkey. Coincidentally, I didn’t know how to take care of a baby.

The moral of the story is: Don’t bite off more than you can chew this holiday.

As my son approaches his first birthday, I still believe turkey preparation, like household plumbing and most electrical work, is best left to the professionals. There are dozens of restaurants in the greater Baltimore area where you can order not only perfectly roasted birds, but all the sides, too.

Consider it the best of both worlds: You don’t need to stress-Google how to cook a massive bird and you can still have leftovers for days.

Below, find where you can pick up the goods or even (gasp!) find reservations for Thanksgiving Day.

Restaurants where you can order ahead

H3irloom Food Group

1414 N. Wolfe St., Baltimore

I’m hungry just reading the Thanksgiving menu from H3irloom Food Group, the catering company from chefs David and Tonya Thomas. Each meal ($175) comes with a half spatchcock turkey seasoned to your liking with five side dishes, including options like sauerkraut (a Baltimore must, IYKYK) potlikker corn stuffing and candied sweet potatoes (drool), with vegan versions available, too. Don’t talk to me if you’re not adding on a sweet potato pie with toasted marshmallow topping ($30) to your order.

Order online by Nov. 20 at 5 p.m.

Heritage Smokehouse

5800 York Road, Baltimore

Barbecue joint Heritage Smokehouse was fighting for survival earlier this year. Now, they’re offering everything you need to make Turkey Day a smash hit, from whole smoked turkeys, hams and sausages to 3-quart pans of ready-to-bake sides, like green bean casseroles, sweet potatoes and custard-style stuffing.

Call the restaurant at 443-438-7593 to order or email them at catering@heritagesmokehousebalt.com.

Sweet 27

123 W. 27th St., Baltimore

Remington’s Sweet 27 has all your gluten- and dairy-free Thanksgiving needs covered. You can order a complete dinner — including a 12- to 15-pound turkey, stuffing, sides like maple sweet potatoes and spiced collard greens, and a pie — for $250 that serves 10 to 12 people. You can also spend your holiday at the eatery, where they are offering a dine-in menu for $35 per person that includes an appetizer, entree and a slice of apple or pumpkin pie.

Call the restaurant at 410-464-7211 to place your order at least seven days before Nov. 27 or 28, when food will be available for pickup.

Eddie’s of Roland Park

Locations at 5113 Roland Ave., Baltimore or 6213 N. Charles St., Baltimore

Whether you’re doing a solo Thanksgiving or hosting a crowd, Eddie’s of Roland Park has the hookup. Pick up a single turkey or vegan plate for $19.99 or a whole turkey dinner for $164.99. The latter comes with a roasted local turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, green beans amandine, sweet potato casserole, cranberry orange relish, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie.

To order at least 72 hours ahead of time, order online or call the Roland Avenue location at 410-323-3656 or North Charles Street location at 410-377-8040.

Atwater’s

Locations in Kenilworth (798 Kenilworth Drive, Towson); Belvedere (529 E Belvedere Ave. #1, Baltimore); and Catonsville (815 Frederick Road, Catonsville)

The area’s go-to for salads and soups on the go has turkey dinners for two ($110) or four to six ($250). My take? You won’t regret ordering more when you’re staring at leftovers. The meal comes with smashed potatoes, stuffing, Maryland-style sauerkraut and apples, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, cranberry relish, rolls and gravy and apple pie.

Place your order online by Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. for pickup on Nov. 26 or 27.

Kelsey’s Irish Pub

8480 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

The Howard County pub has turkey or ham dinners for two ($80) or six ($240) that come with gravy and rolls, as well as your choice of four sides, including cauliflower with beer cheese, sausage stuffing and green bean casserole. If you want to do even less work, though, check out their reservation-only Thanksgiving buffet from 1 to 8 p.m. Complete with a carving station and all the fixings, the meal is $55 per adult (and free for those under 4 years old, $10 for 4- to 6-year-olds and $26 for those under 12).

For preorders, email kelseysevents@gmail.com or call 410-418-9076. For reservations, call the same number.

Busboys and Poets

6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia

The Columbia branch of this Washington, D.C.-based chain is offering a meal for 10 to 12 people for $279.99. It comes with a 10- to 12-pound roasted Cajun turkey, three sides — including options such as garlic mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese and French green beans — and a homemade pie.

Place your delivery or pickup order online.

The Blackwall Barn & Lodge

6000 Merriweather Drive, Suite B140, Columbia

Titan Hospitality’s The Blackwall Barn & Lodge is a new arrival to Columbia but already rolling out traditions with to-go feasts for two ($85) or four ($160). Choose from entrees of herb-roasted turkey or orange-glazed country ham with sides of baked dinner rolls, butter whipped potatoes with gravy, pan-roasted garlic green beans, sage and apple stuffing with golden raisins, cranberry sauce and apple pie.

Order online by Nov. 26 at 4 p.m.

Bluestone Restaurant

11 W. Aylesbury Road, Timonium

The $190 feast from Bluestone in Timonium promises that you can heat and serve their meal in 30 minutes. The lineup features a 6-pound honey garlic-glazed turkey breast with sides of stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn pudding, cranberry mostarda and gravy. You can add on options, such as a family-sized salad, sweet potatoes and cream of crab soup for an additional cost.

Preorder by Nov. 22 by calling 410-561-1100.

Estiatorio Plaka

4718 Eastern Ave., Baltimore

Greektown’s newest Greek restaurant is offering a $150 Mediterranean-inspired Thanksgiving dinner designed to serve 10 to 14 guests. It comes with turkey, stuffing, gravy, Greek-style green beans, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, cornbread and corn, plus pumpkin pie.

Order online by Nov. 24.

Soul Kuisine Cafe

301 Light St., Suite 2405B, Baltimore

Dinner for 12 is $480 from this Harborplace stall, where the menu includes herb-roasted turkey wings, pan gravy, cornbread and your choice of three sides plus one dessert. You can also add on any number of dishes, from baby back ribs to sautéed cabbage, for an additional cost.

Preorder by Nov. 22 at noon by stopping by in person or calling 443-917-1888.

Restaurants where you can dine in

Want to make life really easy on yourself? Just make a reservation at one of the following local restaurants for Thanksgiving. What you lose in leftovers you make up for in the knowledge that you won’t have to wash a single dish or clean the house.

EC Diner

10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

EC Diner is better known for their crab cakes and Instagram-friendly milkshakes, but the Howard County favorite might be your next go-to restaurant for Thanksgiving dinner. The $28.99 meal comes with soup, salad, an entree and pie — and of course, stuffing.

No reservations accepted.

The Kings Contrivance

10150 Shaker Drive, Columbia

A popular choice for Columbia diners during the holidays, the $65-per-person Thanksgiving Day menu at The Kings Contrivance includes your choice of appetizer, entree and dessert.

Call 410-995-0500 for reservations.

Ananda

7421 Maple Lawn Blvd., Fulton

Alongside some of their regular offerings, Ananda is serving a special menu on Thanksgiving, with options that include a tandoori turkey dinner with cranberry chutney, saag and other sides that fuse Indian flavors with American traditions.

Call 301-725-4800 for reservations or book online.

Pappas Restaurant and Sports Bar

550 Cranbrook Road, Cockeysville

The home of Oprah Winfrey’s favorite crab cake will be open Thanksgiving Day. Their limited holiday menu will be posted on social media soon.

Call 410-666-0030 for reservations, or just show up.

Matthew’s 1600

1600 Frederick Road, Catonsville

The Baltimore County restaurant is hosting a $55-per-person Thanksgiving buffet with all the appetizers, sides, meat (plus a seafood option) and assorted decadent desserts.

Call 410-788-2500 for reservations.

Smashing Grapes

6200 Valencia Lane, Suite C125, Columbia

Another Columbia eatery from Titan Hospitality, Smashing Grapes is also offering a Thanksgiving Day buffet ($58 for adults), complete with freshly shucked oysters and all the desserts.

Call 443-917-2795 for reservations.