Crunchy raw Brussels sprouts and bitter radicchio form a no-fail base for any fall salad. This version from Dutch Courage chef Pete Davis gets a decadent touch from rich blue cheese and pancetta. The sweet and bright dressing tastes like it has a splash of gin in it, but it’s actually not alcohol — it’s juniper berries, which you can find on Amazon. While Davis’ recipe calls for baking the pancetta in an oven, we found it was faster to sauté the slices in a frying pan.

Ingredients

Salad

1 head radicchio

2 shallots

12 ounces of Brussels sprouts

4 ounces of pancetta, diced

4 ounces of good blue cheese

Dressing

1 cup white balsamic

¾ cup extra virgin olive oil

3 teaspoons dried juniper berries

1 ½ teaspoon salt

½ cup maple syrup

Salt and pepper to taste

Slice the Brussels sprouts. (Ariel Zambelich/The Baltimore Banner) Dice the pancetta. (Ariel Zambelich/The Baltimore Banner)

Directions