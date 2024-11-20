Crunchy raw Brussels sprouts and bitter radicchio form a no-fail base for any fall salad. This version from Dutch Courage chef Pete Davis gets a decadent touch from rich blue cheese and pancetta. The sweet and bright dressing tastes like it has a splash of gin in it, but it’s actually not alcohol — it’s juniper berries, which you can find on Amazon. While Davis’ recipe calls for baking the pancetta in an oven, we found it was faster to sauté the slices in a frying pan.
Ingredients
Salad
- 1 head radicchio
- 2 shallots
- 12 ounces of Brussels sprouts
- 4 ounces of pancetta, diced
- 4 ounces of good blue cheese
Dressing
- 1 cup white balsamic
- ¾ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 3 teaspoons dried juniper berries
- 1 ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup maple syrup
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- To prepare vegetables, you can either use a mandoline or a knife to cut radicchio, Brussels sprouts and shallots into thin slices. Mix together in a bowl and set to the side.
- Pan fry the pancetta until crispy. Let cool and set aside.
- To make the dressing, use a pepper mill or spice grinder to crush the juniper berries into a powder. Using a blender (immersion or standard) or food processor, mix white balsamic, maple syrup and salt. Add extra virgin olive oil slowly to emulsify. Pour into a container and set to the side.
- In the bowl with radicchio, Brussels and shallots, add pancetta, dressing salt and pepper to taste. Toss all the ingredients together, then crumble blue cheese on top.
