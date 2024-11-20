James Beard semifinalist Chris Amendola sent his oft-requested recipe for mushroom stew, a hallmark of his Station North restaurant, with the following caveat: “It’s a pretty modified version as no one is going to take the time to do what we do at home.” The dish requires mushroom stock; we used a recipe from Bon Appetit and made it in advance. The stew is designed to serve two, and can be topped with a poached egg and ricotta cheese.
You can also try the recipe for Rooted Rotisserie’s macaroni and cheese, Dutch Courage’s Brussels sprout salad and Little Donna’s sausage and sauerkraut.
Ingredients
- 1 cup of whole shiitake mushrooms, cleaned and with stems removed
- 1 cup of oyster mushrooms, cleaned and with stems removed
- 3 cups of mushroom stock (use stems of mushrooms to make stock)
- 2 tablespoons garlic, chopped
- 2 tablespoons shallots, chopped
- 3 tablespoons pine nuts, toasted
- 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 eggs poached
- Salt and pepper
- ¼ cup ricotta cheese, seasoned
- 3 tablespoons fresh herbs, chopped (parsley, chervil, chives and tarragon)
- Cooking oil
Directions
- To cook the mushrooms, tear them into bite-size pieces, coat with some oil and season with salt. Roast in the oven at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes or until golden brown.
- Melt 1 tablespoon of butter and sauté mushrooms until browned, about 8 minutes. Set to the side.
- In a medium pot, sweat the shallots and garlic until tender.
- Add the mushrooms, the other tablespoon of butter and pine nuts, and mix with the garlic and shallots until butter has completely melted.
- Add the stock and let the concoction cook down until it is a stew consistency — about 10-15 minutes. Finish with the fresh herbs and sherry vinegar. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Spoon the stew into two bowls and top with 3 tablespoons of ricotta and a poached egg on each.
Comments
Welcome to The Banner's subscriber-only commenting community. Please review our community guidelines.