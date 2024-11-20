James Beard semifinalist Chris Amendola sent his oft-requested recipe for mushroom stew, a hallmark of his Station North restaurant, with the following caveat: “It’s a pretty modified version as no one is going to take the time to do what we do at home.” The dish requires mushroom stock; we used a recipe from Bon Appetit and made it in advance. The stew is designed to serve two, and can be topped with a poached egg and ricotta cheese.

You can also try the recipe for Rooted Rotisserie’s macaroni and cheese, Dutch Courage’s Brussels sprout salad and Little Donna’s sausage and sauerkraut.

Ingredients

1 cup of whole shiitake mushrooms, cleaned and with stems removed

1 cup of oyster mushrooms, cleaned and with stems removed

3 cups of mushroom stock (use stems of mushrooms to make stock)

2 tablespoons garlic, chopped

2 tablespoons shallots, chopped

3 tablespoons pine nuts, toasted

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

2 tablespoons butter

2 eggs poached

Salt and pepper

¼ cup ricotta cheese, seasoned

3 tablespoons fresh herbs, chopped (parsley, chervil, chives and tarragon)

Cooking oil

Sauté mushrooms until browned. (Ariel Zambelich/The Baltimore Banner) Add the stock and let the concoction cook down. (Ariel Zambelich/The Baltimore Banner)

Directions