Baltimoreans need to have sauerkraut on Thanksgiving, and I am confident that no one does it better than Little Donna’s.

The intimate Fells Point eatery has caught the attention of The New York Times, which called it one of the nation’s best restaurants as well as one of the top pizza spots. But it’s not just big city food critics who love the place. Locals adore its warm ambience, tavern pies and chef Robbie Tutlewski’s imaginative takes on Eastern European food traditions. Among them, sauerkraut and sausage, which you’d better add to any order of pierogis.

The recipe comes from Tutlewski’s dad, Bob. The chef sent it with a warning: “We have been kicked out of many parties for this recipe. As soon as we walk in, the whole house reeks of smoked meat and kraut. People either love it or hate it.”

Having tried this dish, I fall firmly in the “love it” category, and frankly I’m not sure I want to be friends with anyone who feels otherwise. While preparing at home, we halved Tutlewski’s original recipe, which calls for 10 pounds of sausage and can feed up to 15. Our take uses five pounds of sausage and can feed about seven. (We kept the same amount of sauerkraut, though. We’re in Charm City, after all.)

Either way, you’ll need a nice big pot with a lid — preferably a Dutch oven or something sturdy.

Ingredients

2½ pounds fresh Polish sausage, preferably Ostrowski’s

2½ pounds smoked kielbasa

½ pack bacon, medium diced

1 yellow onion, small dice

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 head fresh green cabbage, thinly sliced

2 small bags sauerkraut in brine (drained)

½ teaspoon caraway seeds

½ teaspoon yellow mustard seeds

½ cup packed brown sugar

⅛ cup apple cider vinegar

½ tablespoon olive oil

½ tablespoon butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh Polish sausage, smoked kielbasa, a head of fresh green cabbage, and a diced yellow onion. (Ariel Zambelich/The Baltimore Banner) Add the seared sausage on top of the cabbage in the pot before cooking on a low temp for about an hour and a half. (Ariel Zambelich/The Baltimore Banner)

Directions