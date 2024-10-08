The owners of a popular pizza joint in Hampden say the establishment will shut down when their lease expires after a new deal couldn’t be reached with the building’s owners.

Priya Rayadurg and Randy Shayotovich, who own The Arthouse, said they will close by the end of October, but not before throwing a “Going out of Business” party Oct. 26.

“We like to thank all the great patrons, amazing staff members, talented artists, musicians and comedians that made The Arthouse a very special place,” Rayadurg and Shayotovich said in an email. “Stop by for some yummy pizza and drinks, reminisce, and say goodbye.”

The business, which dubbed itself a “pizza bar and gallery,” is shutting down after 11 years. It served unique pizzas, including spicy blueberry and brie as well as French onion. It also featured a bar and live entertainment. Works by local artists lined the walls at 1115 West 36th St. and the food drew rave reviews on Tripadvisor and on social media.

“We were most pleased and left with pleasantly full bellies. The food was fab and the service was excellent!” Melissa Salzman posted to Facebook.

Rayadurg and Shayotovich also own two other Hampden businesses, Cloud 9 Clothing and Charm City Hemp, which remain open.

This story will be updated.