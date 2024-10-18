The Crazy Tuna Bar & Grill will close permanently on Saturday, leaving a hole in Baltimore County’s dining and live music scene.

The restaurant opened on Hopkins Creek along Middle River more than a decade ago, said manager Ashley Schap, who has been with the eatery for eight years.

While there are other waterfront destinations in the area, including LoonAsea Restaurant just next door, Schap said customers flocked to the Crazy Tuna for the “fun, laid-back, casual” atmosphere, music, tiki bar and sand outside. The place was equally inviting for children, including her own daughter. “We had a good run.”

Schap said owners made a “business decision” to shut down. But customers have packed the restaurant since the announcement was posted Thursday about the closure. She’d like to see a new operator take over. “That’s my hope.”

In a Facebook post that received hundreds of comments and more than 800 shares online, the owners wrote that there “is never just one reason when these decisions are made,” but thanked the surrounding communities of Hopkins Creek, Middleborough and Essex for their years of support.

Commenters on the Facebook post included local musicians who thanked the venue for hosting them. “Some of our most memorable shows over these past 10 years have been at The Tuna,” wrote local country artist Dean Crawford.

But the eatery also faced more than a dozen noise complaints from neighbors last year, when Baltimore County’s liquor board decided to punish the restaurant by banning it from serving booze and hosting live music for two weekends, according to WBAL-TV.

Managing partner Rich Cutair disputed the allegations, saying the business was following noise guidelines. Cutair’s Linkedin profile also lists him as managing partner at Tiki Bar Solomons Island.