The Dish: The best eats in Iceland — and the one food you can skip

Since food tastes better with a story, the enjoyment was enriched by explanations from the various chefs, sincere and brimming with personality. During dinner, Heriveaux explained how one enterprising local baker uses a “broken geyser” to make rye bread, baking it in the steam and delivering it to the Óx chefs at unpredictable hours. We ate wedges of the moist, dark brown bread with generous heaps of butter. For dessert, we partook in an Icelandic pancake with beetroot toffee, caramels and a cookie made from chicken skin. (Imagine a piece of fried chicken skin cut into circles and dipped in the best chocolate. Like everything I ate that night, it was amazing.)