Tim Hortons, the Canadian coffee chain, is searching for 10 locations to open in Maryland, according to a news release.

The coffeehouse is working with Hyatt Commercial, a real estate broker based in Annapolis.

Neither company has said where Tim Hortons plans to go — just that it’s seeking “prime retail sites” in Howard and Carroll counties.

Ideally, Hyatt Commercial said in a news release, that would mean standalone buildings with drive-thru space or endcap spaces. The 10 locations will each have the “standard” Tim Hortons layout, including an indoor dining area.

“Our Maryland expansion reflects a commitment to growing in markets where guests are looking for great coffee, convenient drive-thrus, and warm, welcoming spaces,” Kyle Corman, a senior real estate manager with the coffee chain, said in a statement.

Tim Hortons was founded in 1964 and has grown to more than 5,700 restaurants across 13 countries. There used to be a location at Aberdeen Proving Ground, but that location is no longer listed on the Tim Hortons website.

The company says it serves more than 5 million cups of coffee every day and that 80% of Canadians visit a Tim Hortons at least once a month.

Tim Hortons’ menu has grown far beyond its original offerings of coffee and doughnuts. Baked donut holes, called Timbits, are well beloved, and the restaurants also serve sandwiches for lunch, a wide array of breakfast foods and specialty coffee drinks.

The news was met with mixed reviews by local residents online. On the Maryland subreddit, commenters called the chain “not great” and no different that Dunkin’.

Tim Hortons was bought by Burger King in 2014 and is now under a multinational fast food company called Restaurant Brands International.

The company also owns Popeyes and Firehouse Subs.