The owners of Toki Underground are doubling down on Baltimore.

Olivier Caillabet and Jeff Jetton plan to launch Tomboy at 3224 Greenmount Ave., according to an application submitted to the city’s board of liquor license commissioners. The bar and restaurant takes its name from a women’s clothing store that previously occupied the space. A hearing is set for March 13.

Tomboy will be half a mile north from the owners’ ramen eatery, which is an offshoot of the original Toki Underground in Washington, D.C. The Baltimore location opened in 2023 with business advocates expressing hope that the restaurant would be a catalyst for economic growth on a stretch of Greenmount Avenue often known for crime and vacant buildings.

Jetton and Caillabet declined to offer further details about Tomboy, including its planned opening date. A menu included with the application includes mostly small bites like shrimp cocktail, beef tartare and crab toast as well as basque cheesecake for dessert. Drinks are geared toward retro cocktails like Kir Royale and the Mary Pickford, a Prohibition-era beverage made with rum and pineapple juice.

Read More The Dish: A vegan restaurant added meat to its menu. The backlash was immediate. Mar 6, 2025

The application lists the seating capacity as 79, and a drawing of the interior depicts a 21-seat bar plus tables. Total investment in the project is listed at $280,000, above the $200,000 total capital required by law for new liquor licenses in the vicinity. In addition to Caillabet and Jetton, partners on the project include Christophe Richard of Austin, Texas and Vladlena Volodkevich Jetton of Baltimore.