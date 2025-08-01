A buzz-worthy ramen restaurant, a brewery and a shop selling customizable bowls of cereal are among eight new businesses heading to downtown.

Each spot received a grant from the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore to get up and running. Fourteen existing downtown eateries also received money that will help boost their operations.

“We’re really proud that we’re supporting a number of businesses that have really been committed to downtown for so long, in addition to these really exciting new businesses that are going to be added to the mix,” said Patrick Terranova, vice president of economic development.

The Downtown Partnership declined to provide the exact amount each eatery was awarded, but said that individual grants ranged anywhere from $8,000 to $160,000. The organization announced the program targeting downtown eateries this past April and received around 50 applications, according to president Shelonda Stokes.

Stokes said the grants will offer long-term benefits to Baltimore’s downtown, giving office workers and residents more options for meals as well as places for visitors to stop before or after events at CFG Bank Arena.

The $1 million grants program was funded through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act and falls under Mayor Brandon Scott’s 10-year “Downtown RISE” plan to improve the city’s central business district.

One of the eight new business awardees was Toki Underground, a Washington, D.C.-based chain with a branch on Greenmount Avenue that is preparing to launch a similar eatery downtown. Owners Jeff Jetton and Olivier Caillabet, who are also opening another concept in the city, could not be reached for comment.

Downtown diners should also soon have a new brewery in Joyhound Beer Company, which received a grant toward opening its first brick-and-mortar shop. “We’re really excited about Baltimore,” said founder Alfred Rotimi, who grew up in Howard County and lives in Woodstock.

Rotimi said his scientific background as a former neuroscientist helped inform his career as a brewmaster. He owns Joyhound together with his three siblings and his parents. “My whole family is scientists, we’re all huge nerds.”

Other concepts coming soon include the Day and Night Exotic Cereal Bar, a Los Angeles-based chain specializing in cereal milkshakes and cereal bowls. Co-owner Brandi Forte, who grew up in California, also owns a nonprofit called Amala Lives Institute that focuses on training and job placement for culinary workers. Forte said the new business will be located in the North Charles Street area, but declined to give the address, as she’s still finalizing the rental agreement. Construction is set to begin this month; she’s eyeing a November opening date.

Sandwich shop Salt Box will be coming next year to 426 N. Calvert St. Owner Steve Perzan, who lives in Charles Village, bought the building at auction a few years back. “I’ve heard all these stories about people having jury duty and having no place to go,” Perzan said. The eatery will be a quick carryout lunch spot featuring locally sourced ingredients and quality bread.

Sandwiches will include meat, vegan and vegetarian options, but won’t be customizable to prevent customers from having to wait. Perzan said the design of the exterior will be a play on the classic Baltimore salt box. “The really fun part is I share a wall with the DOT [Department of Transportation], which makes the salt boxes.”

While Perzan said the money he’s receiving from the Downtown Partnership will help cover expenses for equipment, he’s even more grateful for the resources and connections the organization has provided. “They really seem to be a shoulder to lean on,” he said.

Six of the new businesses are set to go into a restaurant or cafe space that’s currently vacant. Grantee Zero Empty Spaces, a commissary kitchen with a cafe attached, will take the place of the vacant Big Apple Tree Cafe. Other new business awardees include Nufriend Spirits, Eastern Gourmet and 4TEN.

In selecting grant winners, Stokes said the Downtown Partnership sought to find places from all around the 106-block central business district, rather than focusing on one specific area. Eighteen of the total grantees are minority-owned businesses while nine are owned by women.

Among the existing restaurants to receive grants are Inner Harbor chain location of IHOP, Luna Del Sea Steak & Seafood Bistro, and hot dog eatery Sporty Dog Creations, which previously operated out of the former Woman’s Industrial Exchange building on Charles Street and is preparing to relaunch at a new location downtown. Co-owner LaShauna Jones said the business is moving into 210 S. Charles St. and should be ready to open this fall.

Nearby, Mick O’Shea’s Irish Pub, B&O American Brasserie, Papillons Ultra Cafe, lunch spot Rosina Gourmet and The Empanada Lady restaurant received grants to support their businesses, as did Refocused Vegan at 429 N. Eutaw St. The winners also included five stalls at Lexington Market: Ronny’s Combo, Sunnyside Cafe, Platinum Amala Spot, Sausage Master and Blue Island Malaysian Cuisine.

This article has been updated to correct the number of Lexington Market stalls that received a grant.