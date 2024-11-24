Thanksgiving is around the corner, but if your oven is more decorative than functional or you’ve procrastinated on planning, fear not. These local restaurants and eateries are serving up turkey day treats that will leave your family giving thanks. Each has its own special flavor with bold twists, and they’re here to save you from a kitchen crisis. Let’s dive into the menu of options.

Crazy Puddings

2110 Mura St., Baltimore

Thanksgiving without banana pudding? Un-peel-ievable! Food truck legend Crazy Puddings has dessert trays that will wow the crowd. Their flavors — such as Oreo, butter crunch, strawberry crunch, snickerdoodle and sweet potato pie — are the ultimate sweet endings. Rumor has it, their banana pudding might even outshine New York City’s Magnolia Bakery. Don’t wait: Order by Nov. 26 or you’ll go bananas.

Blacksauce Kitchen

401 W. 29th St., Baltimore

When it comes to biscuits, Blacksauce Kitchen is the butter half of Thanksgiving. This farmers’ market favorite offers smoked beef short rib, cider-braised turkey, brisket cornbread dressing and coconut milk-braised collard greens. It’s a cornucopia of comfort food. Don’t miss their tender sweet potato biscuits — they’ll leave your guests yam-mering for more.

Peerce’s

12460 Dulaney Valley Road, Phoenix

For a refined feast that feels like a warm hug, Peerce’s offers a four-course Thanksgiving dinner. With Punjabi pork shank, roasted Dharamshala duck and sesame-crusted Chilean sea bass, this isn’t your grandma’s turkey dinner. Priced at $69 for adults and $44 for kids under 10, it’s a chance to spice up your holiday. Sit by the fire and give thanks for no dishes to wash.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

RegionAle’s “The Gobbler” sandwich. (Courtesy of RegionAle)

RegionAle

2400 Boston St., Suite 120, Baltimore

If leftovers are your favorite meal, RegionAle has your back. “The Gobbler” sandwich is packed with roasted turkey, cornbread stuffing, cranberry aioli, arugula and thyme gravy, all on sourdough. It’s like Thanksgiving dinner, but you can eat it with one hand. This festive feast is available not just leading up to the holiday (unfortunately, they’re closed on Thanksgiving), but all through December, so you can keep the Thanksgiving spirit alive through the end of the year.

Sally O’s

3531 Gough St., Baltimore

Sally O’s serves up all the side-sational goodies so you can focus on the bird. Their menu features oyster stuffing, Velveeta-style shells and cheese, apple cobbler with a crunchy topping, along with bourbon, honey and coffee ice creams. If this lineup doesn’t scream “Thanksgiving MVP,” we don’t know what does. Order by Nov. 25 to keep your guests full of smiles.

Ovenbird Bakery

300 S. Exeter St. and 3925 Gough St. Suite No. 2, Baltimore

From pies to quiche, Ovenbird Bakery is a flour-ful option for Thanksgiving. Their chocolate pecan pie and the Weber’s apple streusel pie are spiced to perfection, while “Mom’s Cheesecake” is the perfect ending to a pre-nap meal. The mushroom, onion and Gruyère quiche is a savory stunner, and a delightful dish to serve for breakfast the morning after. Preorder or swing by their locations on Nov. 26 or 27 — but don’t dawdle. These treats will fly off the shelves.

Little Miner Taco

1110 Congress St. NE, Washington, D.C.

Put a taco truck twist on your Thanksgiving with Little Miner Taco’s 18-pound, birria-spiced, deep-fried turkey. This 24-hour-brined bird comes with optional sides of creamy garlic mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, collard greens and birria-spiced turkey gravy, as well as an irresistible tres leches dessert for the sweetest ending. This meal requires a short road trip to their NoMa location in Washington, D.C., but the flavors are a (tur)key to happiness. Be sure to order by Nov. 25.