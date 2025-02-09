Who says Valentine’s Day is just for couples? Whether you’re embracing self-love, gathering with friends or simply looking for a fun night out, Baltimore has plenty of ways for singles to celebrate. Sip on craft beer while enjoying a five-course pairing dinner at Mystique Barrel Brewing or make friendship bracelets at Bunny’s Buckets & Bubbles. From foodie experiences to festive parties, these events prove that sometimes, the best date is yourself.

Pajamas & Prosecco Party at V-NO Wine Bar and Shop

905 S. Ann St.

Celebrate Galentine’s Day with waterfront views, cozy vibes and wine galore at V-NO Wine Bar & Shop in Fells Point. On Feb. 13 from 6 to 11 p.m., trade your stilettos for slippers at their “pajama chic”-themed soirée. Your $30 ticket includes a complimentary glass of prosecco, access to a decadent cheese and dessert bar (while it lasts), and special discounts like BOGO 50% off glasses of wine and 10% off bottles of prosecco and rosé.

Galentine’s Day Bar Stroll

Calling all crush lovers and mimosa mavens: The Galentine’s Day Bar Stroll returns to Fells Point on Feb. 15 at noon. Your $30 ticket grants you branded swag, access to $2 crushes, mimosas and draft beers, plus live music from local female artists at each participating venue: The Choptank, The Admiral’s Cup and the Waterfront Hotel. Whether you’re barhopping with your crew or meeting new friends along the way, this event promises endless fun and plenty of Instagrammable moments.

Galentine’s Girlie Pop-Up Market at The Chasseur

3328 Foster Ave.

Spoil yourself at The Chasseur on Feb. 13 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for a night dedicated to celebrating the gals in your life. This pop-up market features curated vendors selling jewelry, accessories and gifts perfect for pampering yourself or your friends. Your $10 ticket includes entry, a complimentary glass of champagne and access to their DIY fry bar (because nothing says “self-love” like fries). With only a few tickets left, don’t wait to secure your spot at this glitzy, fry-filled fête.

‘I ❤️ City Bingo’ at R. House

301 W. 29th St.

Feeling lucky in love — or just lucky? Put your heart and bingo skills on the line on Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at “I ❤️City Bingo,” a fun, flirty and fast-paced competition. For just $10 , you’ll get one bingo card and a free drink. Want to up the ante? Snag a book of 10 cards for $10 or play with three cards per round for $20. And for the daring, there’s a sudden death “Baltimore Bingo” round where you can even buy cheats to win (because all’s fair in love and bingo). Each round comes with sweet prizes, but only one lucky winner will be crowned “The Greatest Bingo Player in America” and take home VIP tickets to the 2025 Baltimore Birthday Bash.

Mystique Barrel Brewing

912 Washington Blvd.

Love is in the air — and so is the aroma of expertly crafted beer and delicious food. Whether you’re celebrating with your special someone, by yourself or rounding up your beer-loving crew, Mystique Barrel Brewing has the perfect Valentine’s Day experience for you. On Feb. 14, enjoy a five-course beer-pairing dinner that’s anything but ordinary. Expect bold flavors and expertly matched brews in every course, from zesty baked ginger and pomegranate wings to rich, braised beef short ribs. And for a sweet ending? A decadent red velvet “beeramisu” that’ll have your heart skipping a beat. Reservations are required, so book your spot soon.

Bunny’s Buckets & Bubbles

801 S. Ann St.

Get ready for a Galentine’s Day Extravaganza at Bunny’s Buckets & Bubbles on Feb. 11 from 5 to 9 p.m. This fun-filled evening is the ultimate celebration of friendship, self-love and bubbly. For $25, your ticket includes delicious snacks, a festive goodie bag, a friendship bracelet station (so you and your besties can match), a flower bar to build your own bouquet, and a sparkling wine tasting. Plus, sip on exclusive drink specials all night long while toasting to the fabulous women in your life.

And if you’re looking for a romantic dinner on Valentine’s Day, Bunny’s has you covered, with indulgent specials like 24-hour sous vide short rib, chicken-fried lobster mac and cheese, and mozzarella and tomato-stuffed gnocchi.

Valentine’s Day Pop-Up at Big Softy and Catalog Coffee

914 W. 36th St.

Start your holiday on a delicious note with a special Valentine’s Day pop-up from Big Softy and Catalog Coffee. On Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. until sellout, this dynamic duo is serving up carrot pancakes — light, fluffy, and packed with just the right touch of sweetness — alongside a crave-worthy crab cake BLT that you’ll absolutely love.

Valentine’s Day Crafting Party at True Chesapeake

3300 Clipper Mill Road, Suite 400

Looking for a creative way to celebrate? True Chesapeake is hosting a Valentine’s Day crafting party during brunch on Feb. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This free, all-ages event is the perfect opportunity to make your own Valentine’s Day cards and decorate oyster shells, creating unique keepsakes to share with loved ones.

Galentine’s Day Flamingle at the Maryland Zoo

1 Safari Place

Grab your friends and get ready to “flamingle” at the Galentine’s Day Flamingle drag brunch on Feb. 9 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Maryland Zoo’s historic Mansion House Porch. This 21-and-over celebration is all about fierce fun and pop princess vibes. Enjoy an open bar, brunch buffet and drag performances honoring beloved pop icons. But wait — it gets wilder! Enjoy surprise visits from some of the zoo’s beloved animal ambassadors. And since your ticket includes zoo admission, come early to explore before the party kicks off.

Sex at the Zoo

1 Safari Place

Spice up your Valentine’s Day at Sex at the Zoo on Feb. 14 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., an adults-only evening of cheeky fun and fascinating animal facts. Learn all about the love lives of the animal kingdom as zookeepers spill the tea on mating rituals and courtship behaviors. There will also be a gin tasting, live music, a silent auction and photo ops to capture the memories. Guests can enjoy a sumptuous dinner, decadent desserts and an open bar stocked with beer, wine and a signature cocktail alongside their dinner and dessert.

The B&O Railroad Museum

901 W. Pratt St.

All aboard for a family-friendly celebration at the B&O Railroad Museum on Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring the kids for a hands-on, creative day of fun where they can make their own train-themed valentines inside the historic Roundhouse. Little conductors will love decorating cards and even “sending” them to their favorite B&O locomotive or train car. This activity is included with museum admission and free for B&O members, making it the perfect stop for a heartwarming family adventure.